Strikeborn codes September 2026

We’ve got the new Strikeborn codes you can redeem in the early-access Roblox game for free rewards.

strikeborn codes - a close-up of a character in the game
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A new early-access game appeared on Roblox, and we're collecting all the Strikeborn codes you can use in it. It does cost Robux to unlock right now, but you get to try it before others and get a sneak peek at what's coming in the full release.

Strikeborn is about fighting, and there are plenty of fun moves you can use to beat your opponents, such as slide kicks, ironclad thrusts, and just hitting them with a gigantic sword.

Here are all the new Strikeborn codes:

  • SBUPDATE1 - free rewards
  • 15KLIKES - free rewards

Our Roblox codes guide is packed with all the latest offerings for all the best Roblox games. Using the codes we find, you can get gems, coins, potions, pets - you name it, it's in there.

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How do I redeem Strikeborn codes?

To redeem the above codes in Strikeborn, follow these steps:

  • Open up Strikeborn in Roblox
  • Head to the shop menu
  • Choose the code function
  • Paste or type in a code one at a time
  • There you are - free items.

What are Strikeborn codes?

Strikeborn comes from developer Snaliel, and so do the codes. The active options we've seen so far have debuted in the game's Discord server - which you can join via this link - but to make it easy, we collect them in this guide. During early access, the rewards are randomised, so we can't say what you'll get.

When will Strikeborn leave early access?

Right now, we don't know when Strikeborn will fully release. It's likely that the developer will reveal any updates in the game's Discord server, and we're keeping up with information to see when a release date may arrive. According to the dev, Strikeborn will release for free "once three characters are fully finished along with major quality-of-life improvements and optimizations". There's no mention of how long this may take.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.