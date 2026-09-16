Strikeborn codes September 2026

A new early-access game appeared on Roblox, and we're collecting all the Strikeborn codes you can use in it. It does cost Robux to unlock right now, but you get to try it before others and get a sneak peek at what's coming in the full release.

Strikeborn is about fighting, and there are plenty of fun moves you can use to beat your opponents, such as slide kicks, ironclad thrusts, and just hitting them with a gigantic sword.

Here are all the new Strikeborn codes:

SBUPDATE1 - free rewards

- free rewards 15KLIKES - free rewards

Our Roblox codes guide is packed with all the latest offerings for all the best Roblox games. Using the codes we find, you can get gems, coins, potions, pets - you name it, it's in there.

How do I redeem Strikeborn codes?

To redeem the above codes in Strikeborn, follow these steps:

Open up Strikeborn in Roblox

Head to the shop menu

Choose the code function

Paste or type in a code one at a time

There you are - free items.

What are Strikeborn codes?

Strikeborn comes from developer Snaliel, and so do the codes. The active options we've seen so far have debuted in the game's Discord server - which you can join via this link - but to make it easy, we collect them in this guide. During early access, the rewards are randomised, so we can't say what you'll get.

When will Strikeborn leave early access?

Right now, we don't know when Strikeborn will fully release. It's likely that the developer will reveal any updates in the game's Discord server, and we're keeping up with information to see when a release date may arrive. According to the dev, Strikeborn will release for free "once three characters are fully finished along with major quality-of-life improvements and optimizations". There's no mention of how long this may take.