Strinova codes November 2024

Strinova codes can help you out in the height of battle, because the world as we know it has been decimated, and as the Navigator of a new world, you need to guide humanity to a brighter future. And also turn yourself into paper on occasion, for some reason. So, if you need a bit of a helping hand, that’s where these codes can help you out.

Are there any Strinova codes?

There are currently no active Strinova codes – check back with us soon, as we’ll keep this list up to date with any new ones we can find!

Expired codes:

STRINOVA1122

How do I redeem Strinova codes?

It’s a fairly straightforward process to redeem Strinova codes, but if you’re wondering exactly how to do it, then you can just follow our step-by-step guide below.

Launch Strinova

Click on the settings cog wheel in the top right corner of the screen

Click the ‘Redeem code’ button on the menu

Type or copy and paste your code into the text box

Click ‘Redeem’

Enjoy your freebies!

Is Strinova on mobile?

Currently, the game is only available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games store. The game is, however, due to launch on mobile in 2025, so as soon as it goes live on handheld devices, we’ll make sure to update this guide with any new information we have. We’ll include instructions on how to redeem codes on the mobile menu, and let you know if any new codes appear to celebrate the release on mobile.

What are Strinova codes?

These codes are essentially free coupons gifted to the game’s community by the developer. They don’t cost any real-world money to claim, so no micro-transactions here. They are simply a way to get your hands on a few extra resources and boosts as you play through the game. But they’re not guaranteed to stick around forever, so make sure you redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out!

