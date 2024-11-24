There are plenty of awesome weapons to unlock as you level up in Strinova, but what if you could make the grind a little easier? If you’re looking for some free rewards to add to your account, the good news is that Strinova Twitch Drops are currently active for iDreamSky’s fresh third-person shooter. However, you’ll need to make sure you get them before it’s too late.

We all love a freebie, and you can get five Strinova rewards without spending a single dollar – all you need is a Twitch account and a little patience. From Thursday, November 21, 2024, until Sunday, December 15, 2024, developer iDreamSky encourages players to tune in Strinova streams on Twitch to earn a series of exclusive rewards. Like most Twitch Drops for other action games or free mobile games out there, you’ll need to sink a specific duration of time into Strinova streams to unlock everything.

These are all the rewards you can get from Strinova’s Twitch drops:

600 dream tokens – watch a stream for 15 minutes

– watch a stream for 15 minutes EXP bonus card – watch a stream for 30 minutes

– watch a stream for 30 minutes Bai Mo emote – watch a stream for one hour

– watch a stream for one hour Weapon skin selection box – watch a stream for 90 minutes

– watch a stream for 90 minutes Bablo crystal box – watch a stream for two hours

The Bablo crystal box is a great item to claim, as iDreamSky expresses that it gives you the “chance to earn 888 Bablo crystals” in one box opening. On the off chance that you don’t have a Twitch account already, it’s worth noting that you will need to link it with your Strinova account.

“Unlinked accounts, take note: make sure to link your account within seven days of claiming the reward. Rewards cannot be issued if linking is delayed beyond this period. Once linked, rewards will be delivered within 24 hours for all users,” the developer clarifies in a recent blog post.

You can track your Twitch Drop progress in your Twitch Inventory, which gives you a clear indication of how much time is left before you receive your desired items. Crucially, make sure that any Strinova streams you watch have the tag ‘drops enabled’.

