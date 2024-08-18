Stumble Guys Switch is finally on the horizon after Scopely’s initial announcement back in February 2024. The 32-player chaotic party game is currently available on mobile and other consoles, and the Nintendo Switch port will be the final piece of the puzzle.

Stumble Guys is already one of the most popular party games on mobile, with over 50 million players each month and an impressive track record of IP tie-ins with My Hero Academia, Spongebob Squarepants, and Looney Tunes to name a few. The game started as a mobile-only title and recently made the jump to Xbox and PlayStation, making a Switch port the logical next step, especially with its full cross-progression and crossplay functionality.

When the announcement first dropped in February, Naz Amarchi, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Stumble Guys at Scopely said, “With this expansion to Nintendo Switch, we’re making our game more accessible to Stumblers everywhere, no matter where they choose to play, and welcoming new players to join the party.”

When is the Stumble Guys Switch release date?

Stumble Guys crashes onto the Nintendo Switch eShop on August 20, 2024, for free. If you’re a seasoned Stumbler, you might be interested in the Founder’s Pack, which includes the Hi Sp33d P0rtia Mythic Stumbler, the Oh Yeah animation, and 2k gems for $9.99.

There’s still time to pre-register for Stumble Guys on Switch to bag yourself some free rewards. If you pre-register on the game’s website, you’ll get the gold Karat Krusher boxer Stumbler skin, a Punch emote, and Pow footsteps for free on launch.

That’s everything you need to know about the Stumble Guys Switch port. If you’re new to the game and want to get the lowdown, check out our guides to all the Stumble Guys skins and grab yourself some Stumble Guys codes.