Subaru Stairs Experience codes January 2025

If you want to become as mad as all the characters in your favorite Isekai anime, you're going to need the help of Subaru Stairs Experience codes. The game reminds me of a roguelike version of a Foddian game - though it isn't as hard as traditional 'Getting Over It'-likes, it's certainly an uphill battle.

Walking slowly up an endless staircase is one thing, but to really embody Subaru and Rem from the anime Re:Zero, you're going to need codes for rebirths and madness so that you can upgrade your arsenal of equipment and purchase eggs for free.

Here are all the new Subaru Stairs Experience codes:

100kVisits! - 100k madness and 5k rebirths

200kVisits! - 200k madness and 7.5k rebirths

500Likes! - 5k madness and 500 rebirths

Event150Goal! - 10k madness and 1k rebirths

Event300Goal! - 20k madness and 2k rebirths

Event450Goal! - 20k madness and 2k rebirths

Event600Goal! - 20k madness and 2.5k rebirths

SorryForShutdown! - 300k madness and 2.5k rebirths

There are also other Roblox games that offer freebies to redeem via Roblox codes, so make sure you redeem everything quickly, as they won't stick around forever.

How do I redeem Subaru Stairs Experience codes?

Redeeming Subaru Stairs Experience codes is a pretty straightforward process, but there is an extra step you have to do before you can get redeeming. The steps to redeem codes are as follows:

Join the Megmi Game community group - codes won't work if you don't

Launch Subaru Stairs Experience on Roblox

Find the settings button on the left side of the screen

Enter the code and hit redeem

If successful, a message will let you know what you've redeemed

Why aren't my Subaru Stairs Experience codes working?

If you're having problems, there are a few things you can try. Firstly, make sure you have joined the community group, as you won't be able to redeem any freebies without doing this. Next, ensure you've entered the code exactly as it appears in the list above - passwords may be case sensitive and require perfect spelling.

Also, people commonly accidentally add a space before or after, so double-check that this isn't causing an issue. If all of these things fail to help you, the code may have expired. We check frequently for expired codes, so hopefully this won't be a problem. Come back soon for more goodies.

How do I get more Subaru Stairs Experience codes?

Subaru Stairs Experience doesn't have any affiliated social media accounts, so it's hard to source codes. You can find them in the description of the game, but there isn't a consistent drop schedule, so if you want to hunt them, you have to guess when they will appear. For all of these reasons, it's best to bookmark this page and leave sourcing codes to us, as we're experts at hunting them down and will update this page regularly with everything we can find.

Is there a Subaru Stairs Experience Discord server?

Thus far, there does not seem to be a Subaru Stairs Experience Discord server you can join, nor does the developer have one. If this changes, we'll let you know as soon as possible, so you can start chatting with other players and the devs.

Expired codes:

HappyNewYears!

Have fun and get kitted up with all the codes - we'll be back soon with more to chew on!