Subnautica: Below Zero's latest launch gives it a second chance at portable play

As the next installment in the hit underwater survival series rockets towards Steam Early Access, Playdigious and Unknown Worlds announce the Subnautica: Below Zero mobile port. Seven years since the spin-off originally launched, it's back with a full suite of new features, perfect for portable play.

Unknown Worlds' beloved series has a bit of a rocky past when it comes to handheld ports, as you can see from our 6/10 Subnautica: Below Zero Switch review, but Playdigious' mobile port of the original game seems to have turned things around. Now, the icy-cold spin-off is getting the same treatment for both iOS and Android. It's got a revamped, mobile-exclusive UI built for seamless touchscreen controls (though you can also use your favorite mobile controller if you prefer), Cloud Save for cross-platform play, Game Center achievement tracking, and custom optimization for the iPhone 17 line.

If you missed Subnautica: Below Zero when it first launched, this second installment takes the basics of Unknown Worlds' first oceanic survival game and turns the harshness up to eleven, making you face up to the freezing conditions of Planet 4546B using thermal suits and other heating methods, all while looking for your lost sister. Learn more about the creatures that inhabit this strange planet, and the alien civilization that came before you, to stay alive.

When is the Subnautica: Below Zero mobile release date?

Subnautica: Below Zero releases on iOS and Android on March 10, 2026. You can pre-register now on Google Play or pre-order on the App Store to take advantage of a 10% off launch deal, snagging you the complete game for just $8.99.

