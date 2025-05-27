Submerge yourself in the horrors of the ocean once again as Playdigious and Unknown Worlds have announced the Subnautica mobile release date. Over ten years since its original release, this sci-fi survival game continues to fascinate and terrify us, and now we can play it anywhere.

In Subnautica, you explore the eerie depths of an oceanic planet, slowly learning how to survive by crafting gear, catching fish, and researching the remnants of an ancient alien civilization. This survival game tasks you with managing your food, water, and oxygen levels while figuring out how to live completely underwater after your ship crash-lands.

While the original Subnautica has pretty favorable reviews on Metacritic on the Nintendo Switch, its sequel doesn't fare so well on handheld hardware, as you can see from our 6/10 Subnautica: Below Zero Switch review. Luckily, Subnautica's mobile port is in good hands with Playdigious, the company responsible for the incredible ports of Dead Cells, Spiritfarer, Cultist Simulator, and many more.

Subnautica's mobile port features a completely revamped interface, Game Center achievements, cloud saving so you can progress across Android devices or iOS devices, controller support, and iPhone 16 optimization to make the most of one of the best gaming iPhones' capabilities.

When is the Subnautica mobile release date?

Subnautica lands on Android and iOS on July 8, 2025. You can pre-order the game on Google Play and the App Store now for $8.99 as part of a special introductory 10% off deal.

While you wait for Subnautica to come to mobile, why not check out some of the awesome Netflix games that Playdigious has worked on? You can also explore the wonders of the ocean in a much calmer setting in the titles on our best fishing games list.