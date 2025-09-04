Subway Surfers' Brawl Stars crossover adds this highly requested feature

Subway Surfers and Brawl Stars are crossing over with each other, adding tons of highly-requested content throughout the four-week event in both games. This includes cosmetics, maps, and a competitive mode in Sybo's iconic infinite runner.

According to Sybo's Head of Player Experience, Celia Zimmermann, Subway Surfers players have been asking for a competitive mode in the free mobile game for 13 years, and now it's finally a reality thanks to the Brawl Stars event. The Showdown game mode lets you race against five other players to score points and earn rewards, and you can do so in a distinctly Brawl Stars-inspired world and with six unlockable Brawl Stars brawlers.

In Brawl Stars itself, you can find an entirely Subway Surfers-themed season, featuring the Subway Run ten-player racing mode, unique power-ups, and rewards based on the Subway Surfers characters. While Supercell's multiplayer brawling game has featured content from a range of IPs in the past, this is its first full crossover, and what better game to choose than the most downloaded mobile game of all time.

When is the Subway Surfers Brawl Stars crossover?

You can enjoy Brawl Stars crossover content in Subway Surfers from September 4 to October 5, 2025. The collaboration is live in Brawl Stars from the same date until October 1, 2025.

Which other games would you like to see in Subway Surfers?