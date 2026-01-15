Fourteen years after Subway Surfers' release, its new chapter finally goes global

Ready for a new adventure? Subway Surfers City makes its way towards us, officially expanding the Subway Surfers universe after 14 years. Boy, do I feel old. Marked as the 'next chapter' in the game's lore, we can jump in soon and enjoy endless levels and coin collecting.

Subway Surfers City will launch on February 26, 2026, and you can pre-register now on the website. If the game sounds familiar, your eyes aren't deceiving you - it's already available in some regions on Google Play and iOS, since a soft launch in 2024.

The first Subway Surfers title is the most downloaded mobile game of all time, with over one billion downloads on Google Play alone. But now, we get to try out Subway Surfers City, which stays close to the iconic gameplay but adds in an upgraded art style, some new mechanics, and more. The new graphics make the characters look, in my opinion, cleaner and less cursed, and bring the game up to modern standards.

Fresh locations like Sunrise Boulevard and the Docks appear in City, which you can unlock as you go. There'll also be new content every season, adding new locales and outfits - and hoverboards, of course.

There are more things to look out for as you race along. Try gliding over speed pads for a little boost, or grab a bouncy shield. These will come in handy in the Endless mode or the City Tour that requires you to complete goals.

Will you be grabbing your board and checking out the new installment? We sure will - perhaps we'll see you on the road.