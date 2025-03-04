In case you missed it, a ‘Suikoden Live’ stream took place and confirmed a new Suikoden game is coming out. Not only that, but the franchise is getting a bit of a revival with concerts, remasters, and more.

The one-hour stream brimmed with announcements, but the most exciting one was that Suikoden Star Leap is coming to Android and iOS soon. That means you can play Suikoden on the go, which is always a plus. It’s an RPG set between Suikoden I and V and will have a canonical story.

Suikoden Star Leap will be a gacha game and has both Konami and Mythril behind it. Mythril’s previous projects include Romancing SaGa and Pokémon Café, so the studio knows what it’s doing.

Let’s not forget the other announcements – there’s a Suikoden II anime adaptation coming out, along with a stage play based on Suikoden I and a live orchestra tour taking the music on the go. These projects all form part of a revitalization effort to bring Suikoden back. The tour, play, and anime make up ‘part two’ of the plan.

What was part one, you ask? Why, the Suikoden I and II HD Remasters coming out on March 6 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. This brings the franchise to modern consoles as it’s previously been on almost every platform since the Sega Saturn, and now it comes to Switch and mobile.

Who knows, maybe this will top our list of the best RPGs on Switch?