If I don't get these games at Summer Games Fest, I quit

Ah, Summer Game Fest. I look forward to this event every year, particularly SGF Live hosted by Geoff Keighley. It kicks off an exciting period of announcements for games we both know about and others we're yet to hear of. Every gamer worldwide has a list of things they dream of seeing, and I, along with the rest of the Pocket Tactics team, am no exception. So, allow me to tell you exactly what I want to see on Friday night.

Let's start with two words and a number: Kingdom Hearts 4. I'm beginning to think Square Enix might be Heartless with how long we've been waiting just for crumbs for KH4. Seriously, I feel like I'm in Oliver Twist, except I'm standing outside Le Grand Bistrot in Twilight Town saying, "Please, Square, can I have some more?" Take pity on a girl, would you? Show me Sora, Donald, and Goofy.

If Square Enix doesn't want to give us that, at the very least, it can let us in on the final part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. My boss is the biggest FF fan out there, so much so that she's placed the franchise in an eternal state of dibs for reviews, so do the Pocket Tactics team a favor and show it off. In all seriousness, I can't wait for the concluding game; FF7R and Rebirth are both fantastic, so I know it's going to end on a high.

Speaking of remakes, you know what company is securing itself as the king of remakes? Capcom: the spruced-up Resident Evil games (2, 3, and 4) are excellent. I'm a die-hard RE fan; being able to review Requiem, a brand-new mainline game in the franchise, was a huge career highlight for me, and I'd love to be able to go one step further and review a remake for my second-favorite RE game (Requiem took the top spot): Code Veronica.

I love Claire Redfield. She's one of the best Resident Evil characters by far, and I think the CV story is genuinely one of the best in the entire series, but revisiting the original game is quite a brutal experience, and not just because you have to put up with the epitome of cringe, Steve. Giving it the same treatment as Resident Evil 4 Remake would make it truly special.

I'll move on from remakes in a second, I promise. But I also think it's high time we see a Fallout 3 remake. Me, being a silly (and optimistic) goose, thought we'd see it after the conclusion of Fallout Season 2, but that wasn't the case. I want to explore post-apocalyptic Washington, not a penthouse. So, I'm begging you, Bethesda, let us enjoy the best Fallout game again, please.

As for new games, I have a sneaking suspicion that we'll see the Blue Blur at Summer Game Fest, and I'm hoping that it'll be Sonic Frontiers 2 that pops up. The first game tackled some interesting ideas, laying the groundwork for what I think could be one of the best Sonic games ever. We know that Sega has more to share with us to mark his 35th birthday, which is later this month, and a new Sonic game seems like a great way to do that.

Now, while I'm a fan of Persona games, other members of the Pocket Tactics team, namely Staff Writer Holly and Editor Ruby, are perhaps the most excited for Persona 6, with both of them eager to see an official announcement for it. While I think we'll see something about it really soon, I reckon it's more likely to pop up during the Xbox Showcase on Sunday, but hey, let the girls dream. At least that's likely to happen for them sometime soon; I'm over here desperately hoping we see Cyberpunk 2 tomorrow, which is so unlikely, but the real chooms are always waiting for news about it.

Pocket Tactics is a mobile site along with Nintendo, so I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about some new mobile games we hope to see at Summer Game Fest. First up, as Hoyoverse typically appears at these showcases, the gacha fans at PT are hoping to see something about Honkai Nexus Anima, though they'll settle for an Ananta release date, a game several Pocket Tactics team members are longing for.

Finally, our Hardware Editor Connor wants nothing more than to see the Balatro 1.1 update. That's it. He's not asking for the world, just the patch that LocalThunk promised a while ago. It's certainly more likely than a new Spyro game, something Connor dreams of every night - don't worry, pal, I'm sure it'll happen one day.

So, what do you think? Will the Pocket Tactics team be celebrating tomorrow or face bitter disappointment? Join us on the Pocket Tactics Discord and let us know what you want to see.