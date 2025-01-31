The Game Awards were just over a month ago, and now Geoff Keighley is looking to the future with the announcement of Summer Game Fest 2025, the sixth show since its debut in 2019. SGF is always exciting, showcasing upcoming games, some of which you already know about and some that come as a wonderful surprise.

In 2024, Summer Games showed off numerous notable titles, including one of the best Sonic games we’ve had for a few years, Sonic x Shadow Generations, which we crowned as one of the best Switch games of the year. Naturally, Hoyoverse was present with one of the best mobile games, giving us a look at a brand new version of Honkai Star Rail’s March 7th. Even a Monster Hunter game appeared (we’re talking about Monster Hunter Stories, not Wilds).

Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off on June 6 and runs until June 9. As always, the event begins with a special live showcase, lasting for two hours, during which Keighley will show off some trailers, be they updates on existing games or reveals of new ones. Who knows, with the impending release of the Nintendo Switch 2, we may even see some titles coming to the hardware.

The show on June 6 begins at 2pm PT / 10pm GMT (yep, it’s another late one for viewers in the UK), and will be available on YouTube and Twitch. If you want to be there in person, public tickets go on sale this spring. While the showcase is nothing new, SGF does have something fresh on offer in 2025, introducing a business-to-business thought leader event, which not only dives into the changes and challenges of the games industry but also celebrates the importance of videogames.

No doubt Keighley and iam8bit will be hoping to grow even further this year after achieving a staggering 36 million global livestreams last year, which represents a 12% year-on-year increase. We can’t wait to see what appears at Summer Game Fest 2025; we wouldn’t say no to a solid ARPG or action game.