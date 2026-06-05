All the highlights from Summer Game Fest 2026

It's finally here, folks, Summer Game Fest 2026. Now in its sixth year, SGF is one of the highlights of the gaming calendar, with Geoff Keighley treating us to release date reveals, gameplay teasers, and much more. If you're looking to catch up on all the big announcements, we've got you covered with this round-up.

Before the show began, we'd set our expectations pretty high, manifesting Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3, Kingdom Hearts 4, and a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake, among plenty of other anticipated and rumored games. So, did we get what we were hoping for? Let's get into it.

Where can I watch Summer Game Fest 2026?

Summer Game Fest 2026 kicked off on Friday, June 5, at 2PM PT / 10PM BST. You can watch the presentation on either YouTube or Twitch.

Every portable announcement from Summer Game Fest 2026

Here are all the reveals and announcements for Nintendo Switch, mobile, and handheld gaming PCs from Summer Game Fest 2026:

Resident Evil Veronica

Releasing in 2027, we're finally revisiting Resident Evil Code Veronica with the power of the modern RE Engine, and it's launching on the Nintendo Switch 2. Play as Claire and Chris Redfield as they attempt to survive a viral zombie outbreak.

Mighty Cuphead Adventure and new Cuphead game

Studio MDHR revealed not one, but two new games coming to consoles: pixel shooter platformer Mighty Cuphead Adventure, and a new hand-animated mainline Cuphead game. We can't wait to throw our controllers across the room in frustration over the boss fights!

Alien: Isolation 2

12 years after the first survival horror masterpiece, Alien Isolation 2 is gracing our screens very soon on the Nintendo Switch 2 and other platforms. The Xenomorph invades a claustrophobic colony planet, and you must survive by any means necessary.

Stranger Than Heaven

This Yakuza-like features music from the fantastic J-pop musician Ado, as well as appearances from Snoop Dog and… Tupac? Yep, you read that right. Stranger Than Heaven comes out on January 15, 2027, and we hope it comes to Switch.

Dead by Daylight's 10th anniversary

Dead by Daylight turns ten this year, and the team has tons planned to celebrate the very special birthday. Tune into a special livestream on June 14, 2026, at 8pm ET to learn more.

Fortnite Runners

Squad up to take on an all-new threat: securing tiny, adorable sprites that, in the wrong hands, can cause serious damage. It goes live right after SGF, so grab your friends and get exploring. Ben Starr promises that you'll want to stay until the end of the event for a special surprise.

Among Us Story: On Guard

Have you ever wanted to roam the Among Us ship as a detective rather than a crewmate trying to stay alive? Well, Among Us Story: On Guard lets you do just that as a single-player adventure, which has huge Duck Detective vibes. It's only confirmed for Steam at the moment, but Among Us is a portable gem, so we reckon it'll appear on the Switch as well.

New 007 First Light story mission

King Bawma has requested James Bond and MI6's help, so set off as the suave spy and see what you can do. We're not sure when this one is coming, but we'll keep our ears to the ground for more information.

Final Fantasy XIV Switch 2 Early Access

Jump into the iconic MMORPG early on the Nintendo Switch 2 as Final Fantasy XIV early access launches in August 2026.

Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Kuro Games showed us more of its upcoming collaboration with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, including the new Night City area. Jump into the update for free on June 8, 2026.

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush

Touted as 'the biggest Hot Wheels racing game yet', Hot Wheels Infinite Rush is available for pre-order now. Featuring cars from Ferrari, the classic orange ramps, and a giant gorilla messing up the city, it looks like a child's fever dream, and we love it.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

After a fantastic release nearly a year ago, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is celebrating the blue blur's 35th anniversary with two new collaborations. Characters from Neon Genesis Evangelion are getting behind the wheel, as well as the kaiju king himself, Godzilla. Oh, and at the very end, Sega teased a new indie game - Sonic Pico Park!

Attack on Titan 3

From Koei Tecmo comes the next installment in the anime-to-game series, following Eren and his companions. Fight vicious titans and protect your friends as you re-experience the epic story on July 1, 2026.

Wiz Khalifa x Hitman World of Assassination

'Rap superstar and muay thai advocate' Wiz Khalifa joins Hitman World of Assassination as an elusive target for free from June 5 to July 5, 2026. Take him on in a cage fight to the iconic bars from Black and Yellow.

The Wolf Among Us 2

It's been 13 years since the first part of The Wolf Among Us came out, but now it's time for a sequel. The Wolf Among Us 2 launches in 2027, and to tide us over, Telltale is releasing a remastered edition of the original during 2026's holiday period. We're desperately hoping it'll come to Switch.

Street Fighter 6

As we enter year four, Street Fighter 6 introduces Yasmine, Bosch, Arjun, and Final Fantasy VII's Tifa to the fighter roster! We really didn't see our FF best girl joining the Street Fighter universe, but it's always great to see her. Her inclusion even adds materia as a new gameplay system, and another 'iconic Final Fantasy element' is coming to the game.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Of course, the third and final part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series is the 'one more thing'. The third R is for Revelation, and the game looks as stunning as we expected. Giant elemental beings, new outfits, parachutes, and more await us as the game launches simultaneously on all platforms in Spring 2027. Yes, that includes the Nintendo Switch 2.

Matt Mercer, the voice of Vincent Valentine, joined the stage to dive deeper into the story contents of Final Fantasy VII Remake, showing off the Highwind airship, the beautiful open world, and the fine-tuned dynamic battle system.

There you have it, all the highlights from Summer Game Fest 2026! Now, if you don't mind, we've got to update our guides to all the upcoming Switch games and new mobile games.