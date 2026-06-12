The Summer Game Fest 2026 showcases were pretty damn good

Boy, Summer Game Fest 2026 sure was something, huh? The entire weekend and into this week were jam-packed with exciting announcements for gamers around the world. As you might recall, I decided to put my thoughts on what we'd see (or, at least, what the Pocket Tactics team and I dreamed of seeing) ahead of the big event last Friday, and I'm back to look at what I got right, along with what my favorite announcements were from SGF Live and the subsequent showcases.

Without question, the best showcase for me was the Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, a 50-minute presentation that finally showed off more about Kingdom Hearts IV. I was hoping and praying that Square Enix would take pity on us at SGF, and the company answered those prayers in a big way, even letting us know that the existing collection of Kingdom Hearts games is getting a native port for the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Perhaps you're not so Heartless after all, Square.

Actually, I know the company isn't, not after finally unveiling the third and concluding game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. Not only did we finally get a look at FF7 Revelations, but we know that it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2 day one, a bit of news that practically had our Editor Ruby levitating. In fact, I'm surprised she can function at the moment, as this whole Summer Game Fest season was very Ruby-coded, with JRPGs left, right, and center; Xenoblade Genesis appearing during the Nintendo Direct was her cherry on top. She was so sure it wouldn't appear that she didn't even bother with the clown makeup.

To keep the good times rolling, we even got a solid release date for Persona 4 Revival during the Xbox Games Showcase, but that's not what caught the attention of Ruby and Staff Writer Holly. Sure, any news about Persona games is good for those two, but they wanted to see Persona 6, and, while they did, it's fair to say that the mini-clip was more than a little disappointing. Ah well, chin up, ladies; I'm sure you'll learn more about it soon.

SGF was a massive hit for me personally straight out of the gate, with the announcement of Resident Evil Veronica, the long-rumored Resident Evil Code Veronica remake. Better still, Capcom is releasing the game on Nintendo Switch 2, clearly being happy with how well Requiem runs on the platform. Now, Capcom, let's talk about bringing the other RE remakes over, and how about that Dino Crisis remake we've all been screaming for?

While a few of the team's predictions (and dreams) came true throughout the various presentations, we were wrong about some things. For instance, my long wait for a Fallout 3 remake continues, as does the first look at Cyberpunk 2 - I didn't even get The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch 2. Come on, CD Projekt Red, I just know that has to be happening; let a girl get back on The Path already. I also assumed a new Sonic game would appear, but we Blue Blur fans were left wanting more when all we got was new collabs for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds.

The gacha game fans on the team were also a bit disappointed, as they didn't get any news about Honaki Nexus Anima or a solid Ananta release date. Luckily, they all won with some of the other announcements as the days rolled by. Beyond the ones I already touched on, the Pokopia expansion pass, Cuphead games, The Wolf Among Us 2, Final Fantasy Resonance, and Crazy Taxi World Tour garnered some cheers from the Pocket Tactics squad.

The appearance of the Ocarina of Time remake certainly got a strong reaction from us, too, though I'd like to take a moment to point out that I was the only member of the Pocket Tactics team convinced we'd see it. I need to take these moments of vindication where I can; they don't happen very often.

Still, the biggest winner was our Hardware Editor, Connor. When I asked the team last week what they wanted to see, he asked for little more than the Balatro 1.1 update. No, he didn't get that, but if you read my previous article, you'd know that I said he dreams of a new Spyro game every night, though it's unlikely to happen anytime soon. That aged about as well as milk, so I'd like to take a moment to say that I dream about winning $1 million every night, but that'll never happen… I'll make do with seeing that purple dragon making a comeback.

All in all, there was a lot to enjoy at Summer Game Fest, though I have to admit the Nintendo Direct on Tuesday was the best showcase overall. What were your highlights? Let me know on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.