The Capcom Showcase 2023 nicely caps off Summer Game Fest

Just when you thought the announcements were over, the Capcom Showcase 2023 is here to cap things off! The Japanese developer is celebrating its 40th anniversary this June, and it seems ready to celebrate in style. While the showcase isn't quite the blowout we'd like, Switch owners and mobile users have a few fun things to look forward to. Just maybe don't expect any new Resident Evil games.

The showcase is focused on titles from this year, including looks at the recently launched Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and the upcoming Dragon's Dogma II. Sadly, there isn't much for Switch and mobile owners to enjoy, but we do have a couple of fun announcements.

If you're holding your breath for more Devil May Cry on Switch, or perhaps even some new Monster Huner, well, think again. What we do have though is a few highly requested ports, a demo you can play right now, and a new take on Mega Man for mobile. So, let us walk you through all the big Capcom announcements from this year's show!

Let's round up all the announcements from the Capcom Showcase 2023.

Where can I watch the Capcom Showcase 2023?

The Capcom Showcase 2023 is available to watch on YouTube in its entirety.

Capcom Showcase 2023 highlights

Mega Man X Dive Offline – Steam, iOS, Android (2023)

Create a custom character, enhance their weapons, or play as a variety of over 100 character including new heroes designed for Megaman X Dive Offline. With over 900 levels, use your ultimate character to save the new world known as the Deep Log.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – Switch (June 2023)

Detective Sissel must solve a murder, but there's one problem, it's his! Sissel comes back from beyond the grave to haunt and hunt for clues, in this remake of the DS cult classic. It's only a couple of weeks away, but Capcom is also releasing a demo which is available right now.

Apollo Justice Ace Attorney: Trilogy – Switch (Early 2024)

Three essential entries in the Phoenix Wright series are together at last, and coming to Switch! The collection includes Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice. The collection includes revamped graphics, new language options, and voice acting for the new languages. Our fingers are crossed for a physical version.

Capcom Town – Browser (Out now)

Capcom is celebrating 40 years in the business this June, and to celebrate the company is hosting Capcom Town, an interactive website featuring characters and games from their iconic franchises over history. Explore the town, interact with beloved characters, and even play some Capcom games for free over at captown.capcom.com.

Well that's all we have for you today folks, we can't say the Capcom Showcase 2023 was a monster event, in fact, we'd struggle to even call it mega. However, if you're in the mood for more Capcom games, you can find some of the company's classics in our guides covering the best Switch games and the best games like Pokémon on Switch.