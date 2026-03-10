Summon Heroes codes March 2026

The world needs saving, and it's time for you to answer the call, but as you well know, you don't need to tackle such a task alone. You have a team ready to aid you, but we also want to lend a helping hand with these Summon Heroes codes. Even the strongest people need help sometimes, especially when you have so much work to do, and having valuable freebies can make a real difference.

You have more than 20 heroes to summon, each one with different skills and combat styles - we don't know about you, but we already have some favorites that fit us perfectly. Then there's the seven different story worlds for you to explore; there's so much to do in this game, and that's before you all go head-to-head to determine who the strongest team of heroes really is.

Here are all of the new Summon Heroes codes:

LEGEND - three legendary fusion crystals

500GEMS - 500 gems

How do I redeem Summon Heroes codes?

To redeem Summon heroes codes, you need to follow these steps:

Launch Summon Heroes on Roblox

Head to the codes area to the right of the summon circle

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Summon Heroes codes?

Summon Heroes codes are an excellent way to get gems and legendary fusion crystals, both of which can help you and your team become even stronger. There's no pattern for when to expect new codes, but many developers hand them out for events, updates, and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check back periodically to ensure you don't miss out on anything.

Is there a Summon Heroes Discord?

Yes, there is a Summon Heroes Discord that you can join. It's where you can learn about the latest news and announcements, though it's also just as good for meeting other players - they might become your friends, or you might stand opposite them in the PvP arena. Who knows.

How do I get more Summon Heroes codes?

New Summon Heroes codes typically appear on the game's various social media channels, the Discord server, and the RedManta LLC Roblox Group. However, finding them requires looking through many posts and messages, so it's better to let us do the searching for you. Just check back here whenever you fancy a freebie.

We check for new Summon Heroes codes regularly, so make sure you stop by again soon.