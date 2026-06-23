Exploring Super Mario 64's legacy on its 30th birthday

It's pretty unusual for a game that came out exactly 30 years ago to still have a vibrant and active community of players, but then again, Super Mario 64 is an unusual game. We're talking about the first 3D Super Mario game and the best-selling title of one of Nintendo's most iconic consoles, so naturally, a cult following comes with the territory. On its anniversary, I want to take a look at exactly why my fellow Super Mario 64 fans have stuck with the game for so long.

When it first came out in 1996, Super Mario 64 was revolutionary. It changed players' understanding of what a Mario game could do or be, and established the 3D platformer genre's staying power. It wasn't the first of its kind - but it was one of the first to do it so successfully, alongside the likes of Crash Bandicoot and Bubsy. It established moving the camera for the first time with analog sticks, and it implemented an HP system, which was fairly new for platformers. Is it any wonder, then, that developers are still citing SM64 as a major influence on their new games?

Given that Super Mario made such an impact on 3D platformers, it makes sense that you can still feel its presence in the scene. Still, by today's standards, Super Mario 64 is not particularly impressive in graphics, mechanics, or storyline. What makes people come back to it lies mostly in its charm - there's something satisfying about its core gameplay loop, and when paired with the soundtrack, level design, and nostalgia factor, there's a lasting winner here. It's no wonder Nintendo built games like Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Odyssey on its back.

The development of the Internet has helped, too. At the time of writing, the Super Mario 64 category on Twitch has a whopping 2.8 million followers, with over 500 creators streaming the game to an audience at any one time. Enduring popularity on the site is, in part, due to the release of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars pack on the Nintendo Switch back in 2020, but is also due to a specific subsection of Internet creators: the speedrunning community. The fact that Super Mario 64 is so old also works in its favor for speedrunners - any game that has glitches, exploits, or bugs in it makes for a great speedrunning experience.

Whether it's deeply nerdy mechanics videos, like YouTuber LunaticJ's deep dive on the backwards long jump (BLJ), boasting over 1.2 million views, or people bringing SM64 back into the mainstream, the community's content creators continue to do very well. This includes Twitch streamer Squeex, who was my first exposure to Super Mario speedrunning, and has streamed nearly 3.5k hours of Mario 64 on the website to as many as 8k viewers each time. Any developer of any game that ever comes out hopes for that kind of passion and commitment - not just from streamers, but from their viewers too.

Is there any community more dedicated to their craft than speedrunners? If you go looking for it, you'll find hours of tutorials for specific glitches or hacks, whether it's the wall kick you need to perfect to get to star number eight, or a BLJ, which always comes in handy, but is especially needed for skipping the endless staircase and bypassing the 70-star requirement for the final boss. Anyone can start speedrunning, including you, and anyone can get good at it. There are over 52k recorded attempts on speedrun.com, showing just how accessible this is to anyone with a gaming device and a dream.

As we eagerly await the next 3D Mario platformer, or even a new Mario game, I have hopes for more direct inspiration from the world of SM64. Super Mario 65, anyone? Let us know what you reckon over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.