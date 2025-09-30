Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 - out of this world fantastic

Verdict Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 are just as delightfully charming and whimsical as they were in 2007 and 2010. If you enjoy Mario games or just fun platforming action, these are among the very best you can play, with vibrant worlds, exquisite level design, fun stories, and an out-of-this-world experience.

Super Mario Galaxy. Let's be honest, those three words are exciting to the ears of many gamers worldwide, and not just die-hard Mario fans. I'm the first to admit that I don't really understand the hype when it comes to the Italian plumber, but the Super Mario Galaxy games are among the few adventures of his that I actively enjoy, so you best believe that I'm here for the ports of both games to the Nintendo Switch 2. Actually, Mario's 40th birthday turned out to be big for me for a couple of reasons, as, beyond his galactic journeys, I'm also a fan of joining Mazza on the Tennis court.

In even better news for me, the good folks at Nintendo gave me the privilege of enjoying Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 early, so I can bring you this review. I'm not here to tell you how I find Mario to be mostly boring today, as I'm one of the many who consider these two entries to be among the best Mario games out there, and I think it says a lot that they can grip me when I'm actively a Sonic or Crash Bandicoot girlie over Mario.

To the surprise of no one, the Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 ports are delightfully charming, reinvigorating two spectacular games to bring them to yet another generation of players. Starting with the first game, I immediately felt my love for the series return with a vengeance as I took control of Mario, leading him down the road to enjoy a celebration of stars. Of course, Bowser comes along to ruin it, taking Princess Peach as hostage for what feels like the thousandth time. If there's one thing I have to hand to the Mario characters, they're pretty consistent.

If you're a fan of the original, you know that it doesn't take long for things to get going, meaning you're in space and exploring luscious planets before you know it. I absolutely love being able to run around entire worlds in a matter of seconds, though I'd be lying if I said I don't enjoy the larger areas that allow you to explore a bit more. Fairly early on in the first game, you get to visit the Bee Hive Galaxy, a lovely place where you get to turn Mario into a bumblebee - if there's one thing I can appreciate, it's a bit of whimsy.

The levels themselves across both Galaxy games are a lot of fun, to say the least, with the ultimate goal being to collect power stars. As you gather them, you unlock new systems and planets to explore, culminating in an encounter with a boss for the Grand Star, the precious stars that you need to gather to save the day. There are various biomes and environments across the planets, with grassy plains and icy spectacles showing off just how gorgeous these games are, even after all these years.

Reaching these locations is pure joy, as you use what are essentially star launch pads, which send you flying through space. So, when you next see a shooting star, just stop and think, because maybe it's actually a portly Italian plumber with a moustache and a fabulous red hat.

Galaxy 1 and 2's gravity mechanic means that Mario can fully explore each planetoid, which can admittedly be a bit weird at first, as you may inadvertently go in the opposite direction of where you want to go. However, once you get your bearings, it's a fun and unique platforming experience that offers something a little different. Honestly, I have no qualms saying that this collection qualifies as one of the best Switch platformers, thanks to the terrific level design across both games.

I briefly touched on bosses, and it's fair to say that I enjoy these encounters. Running around a planet trying to avoid becoming the lunch of a prehistoric piranha plant is a lot of fun. None of the boss fights are particularly taxing, but they mostly have their own gimmick, helping to keep things fresh as you progress further on your adventure.

There's one thing I still absolutely prefer about the first Super Mario Galaxy over the second, however, and that's the Comet Observatory, the hub from which you get access to various domes that transport you to the many galaxies. The sequel adopts the same map system as Super Mario World when it comes to selecting where you want to go, and I just don't find the hub area, Starship Mario, to be as inviting as the Comet Observatory. This is a small qualm, mind you, as Galaxy 2 offers much of the same as the first game in all the ways that matter.

The controls translate perfectly from the originals, but this isn't surprising considering that Galaxy 1 and 2 are both Wii games, meaning they make full use of the motion controller, something that the Joy-Cons are great at replicating. At first, it can seem a bit weird to control, purely because of the pointer you use to collect star bits, but I soon found myself back in the groove.

Speaking of star bits, these are important in both games, as you can feed the Lumos (those adorable stars you'll see out and about), helping them turn into transport pads that can propel you to new areas. Plus, you can throw star bits at your enemies as part of the combat - once you stun an enemy with star bits or a spin, you just need to run into them to finish them off.

While both games are wildly creative, I have to give the edge to Super Mario Galaxy 2 in terms of whimsy, especially as it introduces the ability to ride Yoshi in certain levels, which helps keep things fresh. It builds on the groundwork of the first game, introducing new ideas that are sure to please new fans.

Performance-wise, I have no complaints about the Super Mario Galaxy collection whatsoever. Both run spectacularly well, and they certainly look the part, too. The Galaxies and worlds are simply vibrant, looking particularly plush and luscious. I have to admit that the music complements the locations very nicely, but I'm sure that comes as no surprise, given that Mario games are renowned for iconic and recognizable soundtracks.

While I have no interest in spoiling the story or anything, I much prefer you to experience both for yourself; they're a lot of fun and can be somewhat thought-provoking. However, the thing that might excite fans the most is that this is the series of Mario games that introduces Rosalina, so if you want to know where the woman in blue comes from, you need to head to outer space.

All that's left for me to say is that Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 are must-haves for Mario fans, and it's especially exciting if you missed them the first time around and didn't get to experience the first one as part of the 3D All-Stars collection. Beyond that, I'm living proof that these are enjoyable adventures for those who usually skip time with the Italian plumber. The Super Mario Galaxy games are among the best platformers of all time, and that still rings true today.