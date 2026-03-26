Why is this character in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and does it mean we're getting a Nintendo multiverse?

So, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie social media accounts just posted a shiny new poster of… Fox McCloud of Star Fox fame. We're not entirely sure why, either, but cool? It's nice to see him getting some love, considering we have no Star Fox games on Nintendo Switch.

The Pocket Tactics team and I have many questions about this reveal. First, why are we revealing such big things ahead of the movie? Personally, I've noticed it with big Marvel movies where the major twists and turns are in the trailer. Maybe it's not in fashion now, but I miss going to see a film and being surprised.

Second, why is Fox here? As far as I, a vague Mario-lore enjoyer, am aware, he's not in the Galaxy games. To be fair, the film is set in space, and that's where Fox McCloud tends to hang out, but still. Third, is this the Avengers: Endgame equivalent of a Nintendo-verse? Is this the beginning of the Nintendo multiverse?

We know that the Legend of Zelda movie is currently in production, which uses real-life actors (though we're sure all the monsters will be animated). If this is a hint towards an ensemble piece such as a Smash Bros. movie, how would Link and co fit into that? Then again, we have a few active Spider-Man IPs in different formats right now, so maybe it would mean a cameo of a different-looking, animated Link.

I could see a cute Yoshi or Kirby adventure title coming, or a cool Splatoon movie that dives into the lore. Hey, maybe we'd get another Animal Crossing movie after the super-adorable animated release in 2006, which I'd be first in line for. A Donkey Kong movie featuring Pauline would also be fun, and you know it would have a banging soundtrack. For now, we must wait for more information to reveal itself when the Super Mario Galaxy Movie debuts on April 1.