Nintendo, please tell us who Yoshi's voice actor is in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The latest Nintendo Direct gives us a fresh look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but we’re still wondering who Yoshi’s voice actor is.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Yoshi: An image of Yoshi, Mario, and Luigi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
Nintendo is feeling very confident about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. You would too when its predecessor made $1.3 billion at the box office. Ahead of its release in April, Nintendo and Illumination are shifting the release date up to April 1, 2026 - a whole two days earlier than originally planned. During January's Nintendo Direct, we got a brand-new glimpse at Mario's next adventure, including our first look at Yoshi.

Yes, everyone's favorite dinosaur companion is coming to a theater near you. In the latest footage from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Yoshi's reveal is a big moment, almost like the same kind of hype you'd find in a Marvel movie. While it isn't quite like the Avengers emerging out of portals in Endgame, seeing Yoshi rendered in Illumination's multi-million animated form is undoubtedly a special moment.

Despite dedicating a second whole presentation to Mario's upcoming Hollywood outing, Nintendo is holding back when it comes to Yoshi's voice actor. Why is this so secretive? Are directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic scheming a grand reveal for a well-known actor? Maybe, and that's already got the Pocket Tactics team debating who could be in the vocal booth. For years, Nintendo's composing legend Kazumi Totaka could lend their talents to bring Yoshi to life - at least in the Japanese dub of the movie.

Tokata is also known for voicing Animal Crossing: New Horizons' K.K Slider in the Japanese version of the game. If this is the case, a little nod to 'Totaka's Song' wouldn't go amiss. If you know, you know. In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Rob Paulsen brings the beloved Mario character's cameo to life. If you're a fan of the 1990s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon or Jimmy Neutron, you'll have heard Paulsen's talents for Raphael and Carl Wheezer, respectively.

I use the word 'cameo' heavily, considering that Yoshi's appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in the form of an egg. But hey, we'll take it. Aside from seeing Yoshi's role expanded in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri mentions that themes from the game will feature in the movie's score, composed by Bryan Tyler and the Nintendo team.

Bangers guaranteed. Just read our Super Mario Galaxy review if you don't believe us. Whoever Yoshi is, they're joined by Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, as she takes on the role of Princess Rosalina.

