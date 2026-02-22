Before The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives, you can spend $150 to pat Yoshi at home

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie lands in theaters this April, but new Mario toys are giving Nintendo fans some rather...unique merchandise to buy.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Hatching Yoshi Toy: An image of the Hatchin' Toy from the Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
When I was younger, the playgrounds of schools in the United Kingdom were flooded with gooey aliens. They lived in a plastic capsule, filled with slime. It's one of the stranger toys, if you can call it that, I've seen in my life until The Super Mario Galaxy Movie released its first wave of merchandise. There's a whole new range of figures and clothing, but if you really want to go all out, there's a $150 Yoshi waiting to find a home.

For the price of a secondhand Nintendo Switch Lite, you can head to Walmart to pick up a Super Mario Galaxy Hatchin' Yoshi. Available for the handsome sum of $149.99, you can live under the pretenses that Yoshi is growing into his usual lovable form. Whether he's sitting on your desk or watching you turn on your air fryer, the toy's description promises that you can "hatch [Yoshi] by interacting with the egg, then watch as it rocks side to side on its own, until Yoshi eventually cracks open and pops out with a 'Yoshi!' [sound]."

Once he's 'grown', you can pop him up by using the bottom half of the egg as a display stand. Billed as an interactive figure, Yoshi responds to patting his nose and head by lighting up his eyes. Not creepy at all. He'll also rock his head side to side when you play with him. Walmart's description adds that this can cause "his whole body to rock when he's excited." Alright, calm it down, Yoshi.

Hatching Yoshi Toy: An image of the Hatchin' Toy from the Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

You can press his shell down, too, but it also seems like Yoshi can get bored. After some time passes, Yoshi ends conversations simply by going "aww." A bit blunt, but you know what, fair enough. Whether the price tag is accurate or not is another question. If you happen to be based in the United Kingdom, you can head down to Smyths from April 1, 2026, to get yourself a Hatchin' Yoshi for £59.99, which equates to around $80.

Either this is the most elaborate price gouge of all time, or a simple error waiting for a correction. At the time of publication, Amazon US or UK doesn't appear to carry the toy. If you want to get your hands on him, you'll need to take a short trip. What I still want to know is one thing: who is Yoshi's voice actor in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Nintendo and Illumination are still playing coy on that aspect of the movie. We know Brie Larson is part of the cast, but her role as Princess Rosalina is nowhere as shrouded in secrecy. If you don't decide to get yourself a Hatchin' Yoshi, I recommend giving Kayleigh's Super Mario Galaxy review to see how the recent ports shape up on the Nintendo Switch 2.

