Happy birthday to the first and most fiendish Mario Kart

This day, many years ago, Mario Kart kicked off with its first release on the SNES.

Artwork of super mario kart's characters
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Thirty-four years ago today, Mario got his driver's license. That's right, Super Mario Kart was released in Japan on August 27, 1992. Some of us weren't even born then - Mario's racecar driver career is officially longer than my own lifespan.

Appearing on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this new driving game kicked off one of the biggest franchises in gaming. With 20 courses - including Rainbow Road (yes, the villainous course came into it that early) - and only eight racers, there wasn't as much maneuvering to master. It was a simpler time. But that doesn't mean it was easy.

The series has come a long way since then. The old four-button setup and D-pad didn't allow for intuitive movement, much drifting, or turning corners well… compared to when joysticks were brought in, this entry is hard to use. For those of us who aren't good at driving anyway, this offers a real challenge.

It is also on Nintendo Switch Online now, and appeared on the Wii, Wii U, and 3DS' Virtual Console, respectively. Even with the joysticks on these controllers, it's still a bit hammy. But it remains iconic nonetheless.

super mario kart release anniversary - Mario and Luigi with a birthday cake

Since 1992, we've got nine other Mario games of the Kart variety - ten if you include 8 Deluxe as a separate entry. It's one of the most popular game series of all time, and for good reason, as there's no better feeling than lobbing a red shell at your family member who's ahead of you, watching them stall, and zooming past to get first place.

For five seconds, before someone shocks you with lightning.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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