Super Mario Party Jamboree gets first major sale, now at its lowest price ever

With the long-running Mario Party series, every day is a celebration. Whether you’re competing against friends or family to win some coveted Stars or you’re enjoying the single-player mode, there’s no shortage of fun to be had with the series’ latest entry, Super Mario Party Jamboree. And it’s even more of a celebration with the game dropping to its lowest price ever.

When it comes to the best Switch games, Super Mario Party Jamboree is certainly one of them. The Mario Party games have likely received the most mixed reviews compared to other Mario outings, but Jamboree is a blast. That being said, even the worst games have some excellent Mario Party minigames to enjoy, such as Sandwiched and Platform Peril, so there’s no shortage of fun to be had.

Don’t just take it from me, as Daz Skubich – who wrote our Super Mario Party Jamboree review – calls the game a “massive masterpiece of multiplayer mayhem”, going as far as to say that it is “by far the best Mario Party game on the Nintendo Switch.” If you’re looking for one of the best Switch multiplayer games, well, your invitation to the Mario Party festivities is waiting.

If you’re hoping to accept that invitation, well, the price of entry is a lot cheaper than normal. Thanks to an excellent discount, you can grab Super Mario Party Jamboree for just $44.99 / £37.99 from Woot! and Amazon in the US and UK respectively. It’s incredibly rare for Nintendo first-party games to get discounts this early, and you shouldn’t miss out on this offer.

The main twist with the latest game is the Jamboree Buddy mechanic, allowing you to grab a friendly face from the Super Mario Party Jamboree characters list for an advantage. This Jamboree Buddy will provide unique abilities, such as having higher rolls on a die overall, and will allow you to trigger a space’s effect twice when landing, adding to the intensity of an already-competitive experience.

While Mario Party Jamboree is heavily focused on multiplayer action, it’s still a great Switch single-player game. The Party-Planner Trek mode allows you to travel across the various boards freely in the game, completing quests by playing minigames and helping Kamek plan a brilliant party. It’s not the sole focus of the game, but it’s certainly a way to enjoy the experience on your own.

So, while you’re waiting for a new Mario game to arrive – perhaps one that will appear with the Nintendo Switch 2 – you should grab this Super Mario Party Jamboree offer while it lasts. It’s one of the best Mario games right now, and you shouldn’t miss out on it if you enjoy the red-hatted plumber’s different genres.