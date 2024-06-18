Super Mario Party Jamboree is to be the biggest Mario party game yet

Nintendo just keeps going with all of these great announcements, with Mario fans eating incredibly well. Not only are the Italian plumbers working together in Brothership, but there’s also a new Mario Party game in the form of Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Super Mario Party Jamboree looks to be the biggest Mario Party game yet, offering many fun minigames that are sure to keep you and your pals entertained for hours on those precious game nights. Yes, you can expect to see many of your favorite Mario characters as they go head to head to prove who’s the best once and for all.

Honestly, the inclusion of a new Mario Party game in the June 2024 Nintendo Direct is quite surprising, given it’s only been a couple of years since the release of the last one, Mario Party Superstars, in 2021. But hey, I’m not going to complain, keep eating Mario fans. Enjoy it.

What is the Super Mario Party Jamboree release date?

Super Mario Party Jamboree is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 17, 2024, so make sure you check out the trailer below to see what you can expect from the upcoming release.

Remember, there are plenty of other Mario games out there for you to enjoy if this isn’t the title for you. Oh, and let’s not forget that a new Mario and Luigi game is on the way, too.