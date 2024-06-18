We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is to be the biggest Mario party game yet

Super Mario Party Jamboree comes out later this year, and it features many new minigames that are sure to keep you and your pals busy.

A screenshot from Super Mario Party Jamboree screenshot showing mario on a cloud talking to toad
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Super Mario Party Jamboree 

Nintendo just keeps going with all of these great announcements, with Mario fans eating incredibly well. Not only are the Italian plumbers working together in Brothership, but there’s also a new Mario Party game in the form of Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Super Mario Party Jamboree looks to be the biggest Mario Party game yet, offering many fun minigames that are sure to keep you and your pals entertained for hours on those precious game nights. Yes, you can expect to see many of your favorite Mario characters as they go head to head to prove who’s the best once and for all.

Honestly, the inclusion of a new Mario Party game in the June 2024 Nintendo Direct is quite surprising, given it’s only been a couple of years since the release of the last one, Mario Party Superstars, in 2021. But hey, I’m not going to complain, keep eating Mario fans. Enjoy it.

What is the Super Mario Party Jamboree release date?

Super Mario Party Jamboree is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 17, 2024, so make sure you check out the trailer below to see what you can expect from the upcoming release.

YouTube Thumbnail

Remember, there are plenty of other Mario games out there for you to enjoy if this isn’t the title for you. Oh, and let’s not forget that a new Mario and Luigi game is on the way, too.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, Dead by Daylight, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.