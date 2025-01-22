This underrated Mario game just dropped to half-price on Switch

While the plumber is best known for his platforming games, Mario is far from a one-trick pony. Spanning from racing games to party extravaganzas, the red hat-wearing Italian has dabbled in many genres, and he’s no stranger to RPGs either. But if you had any reservations about paying full price for a SNES remake, Super Mario RPG just dropped to an all-time low price.

Despite being a remake of an almost 30-year-old game, Super Mario RPG is one of the best Switch games. Considering the high praise across the board for most titles featuring the famous mascot, the latest entry in the long-running history of role-playing adventures for Mario cements it as one of the best Switch RPGs, and considering how many excellent RPGs are there, that’s a huge compliment.

It’s a game that we waxed lyrical on when it launched back in 2023, saying “If the 1996 version was the best Mario RPG game to date, this remake goes one better.” in our Super Mario RPG review. It’s the best way to play the classic game, reimagined for the latest console – and best of all, it’ll work wonderfully on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, thanks to backward compatibility.

If you’re looking for a role-playing game to tuck into while you wait for the next Mario game to arrive, Super Mario RPG is currently available at just $30 from Target – a huge 50% off, bringing it to its lowest price. Alternatively, UK players can grab a copy over at Amazon, which has the game at only £24.95, making it half price too.

There’s no indication of how long this deal will last, but we’d suggest picking it up sooner rather than later. It’s a great experience to play and meet all of the Mario characters in an interesting way, as opposed to beating them on the best Mario Kart tracks or briefly meeting them in cutscenes on the platforming games.

So, if you’ve not yet played Super Mario RPG – one of the best Mario games ever made – we’d strongly recommend grabbing this deal. If you’re looking to grab Nintendo’s upcoming console to play this excellent RPG on, we’d suggest finding out when the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are likely to go live.