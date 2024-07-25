Another day, another new Lego set surfaces, except this time, it comes to you from San Diego Comic-Con, which takes place this week, running from July 25 until July 28. It turns out that the Lego booth has a fresh set for videogame fans. More specifically, Mario fans, as it’s a Super Mario World Lego set.

No, Mario Lego isn’t anything new at this point. There are numerous sets, including a Pirahna Plant, The Mighty Bowser, and the Lego Super Mario line, which even has sets for the popular Mario character Peach and the beloved Mario game Luigi’s Mansion. However, this new Lego set is from Super Mario World, featuring both Mario and Yoshi, as shown in images shared all over X (thanks, Wario64).

As spotted by Nintendo Life, The Brick Shop, a certified Lego store in Singapore, uploaded the new set to its site. Though it’s not there anymore, it appears that the set will retail for roughly $200 and has 1,214 pieces. However, it’s worth noting that Lego is yet to officially announce the set itself, with it only making the rounds after leaked images made the rounds on the internet.

The set features both Mario and Yoshi in all their pixelated glory as the titular character rides upon the back of his green pal. There appears to be a little crank at the bottom of the set, and from the images, it appears as though it opens up Yoshi’s mouth to reveal a fireball in his mouth.

As soon as more details on the new Super Mario World Lego set come to light, including a release date and where to pre-order we’ll be sure to update this page to give you all of the latest details. In the meantime, you might want to get yourself ready for the first Legend of Zelda Lego set, the Great Deku Tree. We also have a list of the best Animal Crossing Lego sets, just in case you want even more options for your collection.