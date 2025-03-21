Did you know that the Epic Games Store gives out free games constantly? Well, it’s doing it even more now as the program goes weekly on the mobile app. And it’s starting strong with some great titles.

Right now, you can get Super Meat Boy Forever and Eastern Exorcist to keep for free. Super Meat Boy Forever is the sequel to the acclaimed, gory platformer game, and we recommend you give it a try if you’re into Meat Boy lore – or are a fan of the hardest games out there.

Eastern Exorcist, the second free offering, is a side-scrolling RPG taking you on an adventure in a fantasy Eastern world. But there are monsters and demons to avoid at every turn. You only have until March 27 to grab them before a new set of free games pops up, so hop in while you can.

The Epic Games Store has given away excellent free games for a long time now – I got Civ 6 a long while ago and now there’s Jurassic World Evolution 2 up for grabs – but the PC platform clearly wasn’t enough.

In a move greatly beneficial for more players, the mobile version of the store now has a weekly selection to pick from. You can access the Epic app worldwide on Android and on iPhone and iPad in the UK and EU. The weekly free game refreshes every Thursday, so keep your eyes peeled.

There are other games you can play at no cost, too. Both iOS and Android have Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, while Android boasts Endling – Extinction is Forever and Chicken Police – Paint it RED. So, if you’re ever stuck on what to play next, there’s a veritable well of entertainment right here.

Perhaps you need a better device to play all these games – in which case, our guides to the best gaming phones and best budget gaming phones can help you pick up something new.