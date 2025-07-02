To celebrate 20 years of Super Monkey Ball, Sega released Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. Banana Mania takes Monkey Ball one, two, and Deluxe and rebuilds them in the Unity engine. While at its heart, Banana Mania is a remake, the charm from the originals shines through. You'll find this game is the perfect tribute to the original fast-paced platform-based party games we know and love. If you've had a hankering to sink your teeth back into the Monkey Ball franchise, head over to Fanatical, because Banana Mania is currently at its lowest price ever with the very appealing discount of 78%.

As a '90s kid, I grew up with platformer games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Crash Bandicoot, and Super Monkey Ball, so it's safe to say I have a soft spot for the genre. After a long silence on the Monkey Ball front, I was thrilled when Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio created Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. This is the best monkey game… sorry, Donkey Kong. I hope my editor doesn't fire me for confessing this. (Editor's note: pack your bags.) Banana Mania is an absolute delight to play, offering hours of challenges and addictive gameplay. Honestly, I think everyone should play this game; you'll love it!

In our Super Money Ball Banana Mania review, Nathan Ellingsworth sums the game up perfectly. He says, "The main crux of Monkey Ball is that you have to get your loveable little ape to the finish line through a series of ridiculous levels that border on animal abuse." He goes on to say, "These poor monkeys go to hell and back, over various obstacles, hurtling at high speed, balancing on seesaws."

Previous games like Banana Blitz added guardrails and reduced the challenge in order to appeal to a more kid-friendly, family-oriented audience, but Banana Mania goes back to its roots. It features over 300 stages, all of which are full HD remakes of stages of the first three games. Most notably, the game's physics deviates from the originals. In Banana Mania, you ease into tilts. This means you are less likely to overcorrect yourself and fall off a level, giving you more control. That being said, the game is just as challenging, making it perfect for old timers and newcomers.

Lots of new content has been added. You'll even encounter guest characters like our way past cool pal, the blue blur himself, Sonic. Then there are the unlockable modes, like golden banana and dark banana. Golden banana mode is a classic time trial challenge. Race the clock and collect every banana in the stage. Dark banana mode flips the script as you must avoid the bananas entirely. It demands razor-sharp precision and strategy. I'll admit, repeatedly falling off the edge can be frustrating, but the satisfaction when you finally nail it? Absolutely immense.

Bag this absolutely bananas deal before Wednesday, 9th July, over on Fanatical. You can get the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania for $6.74/£5.62 or Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe for $8.99/£7.87. Don't monkey around!

