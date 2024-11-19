Godzilla gets ready to Banana Rumble with Miku… No, we’re not joking.

Listen, it’s not a collaboration we’d have thought of, but the new Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble DLC is bringing in two of arguably the most iconic characters – in their respective genres – to rock and roll through the competition. So if you’ve ever wanted to embody a chibi version of Miku, or perhaps the cutest iteration of the lizard king in recent years, now’s your chance. Both characters will be available to purchase on November 26 from the Nintendo eShop, so you’re free to wreak chaos as Godzilla with banana pickups, or boogie through different stages as Miku and collect musical notes as you go.

Godzilla and Hatsune Miku are the main event, but Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble has plenty in store for you, because the game itself will be totally free to download on the same day along with a whole bunch of new content coming as part of the 2.00 update. We’ve already seen our favorite vocaloid appear in other franchises – we were a big fan of the Fitness Boxing Hatsune Miku collab – so we’re jazzed to see her make an appearance alongside… Godzilla. When worlds collide, and all…

As well as these two icons making their way to the balls, a brand-new battle mode called Super Punchy Brawl is coming in the new update. You can hurl your opponents through the air by knocking them off the map with a giant boxing glove, and we already know Miku’s been practicing her punches, so we’re looking forward to throwing a few more with her. No word yet on Godzilla’s training regime, but we’re sure the king of monsters is more than prepared to cause some chaos.

There’s new content coming in Adventure Mode to make your quest for the legendary banana that much more exciting, prepare for a time attack, including a new banana bonus option where you can collect bananas to reduce your overall time. There’s also a no-miss challenge for all you veterans, where you can test how long you can survive in adventure mode with just a single life. Plus, you’ll be able to become one with the ball in Monkey See, which puts you into a first-person rolling experience. On top of all that, there are a bunch of new courses in Ultimate EX stages to really test your mettle.

There’s a ton of stuff coming in the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble 2.00 update, including a character selection randomization feature, and a bulk purchase function in the shop so you can get your hands on as many resources and boosts as you like in one fell swoop. We’ll see you out on the track, just be wary of our Godzilla ball, because we mean business.

You can check out a free demo now if you want to try it for yourself, but if you’re considering picking up some of the other best Switch games, we’ve got plenty of recommendations for the best games like Pokémon and the best games like Monster Hunter. Or, if you’re just after some free stuff so you can save up for the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble DLC, we’ve got all the new Lord of Nazarick codes and Age of Empires Mobile codes for you.