This new retro gaming handheld is reviving a cult classic console

If you’re a retro gaming fan, you’ve probably heard of the Neo Geo before. The classic console arrived in the early nineties, competing with the likes of the SNES and the Philips CD-i. Well, it’s coming back to life in the form of the Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition, a retro gaming handheld with plenty of charm and some of the system’s best games pre-installed.

The original Super Pocket is a top pick from our guide to the best retro handhelds, offering a truly nostalgic experience thanks to its Game Boy-inspired form factor and use of cartridges. The Neo Geo Edition looks pretty similar to the original but with a black and yellow design that mirrors the look of the iconic home console. There’s also a special MVS version that takes its design influence from the Neo Geo MVS arcade cabinet, boasting a striking red colorway with white highlights.

In terms of games, the Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition is arriving alongside the Neo Geo Arcade 1 Evercade cartridge, which includes some fantastic retro games. We’re talking about Metal Slug, King of Fighters 2000, Shock Troopers, and more. You get 14 games pre-installed on the handheld, ranging from fighters such as Samurai Shodown II and Fatal Fury Special to the beat ‘em up classic Mutation Nation. It’s also compatible with any Evercade cartridges you already own, so there’s no shortage of games to play.

In terms of pricing, the Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition is launching at $59, with shipping beginning in late June. The MVS version is a little more expensive at $89.99, and there are only 3,000 units available exclusively via Funstock. Pre-orders for the MVS model are now available, but last time we checked, Funstock only had 5% remaining, so be sure to act fast if you want to secure a special edition handheld.

For more details on the Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition, you can check out the official Hyper Mega Tech website, which includes a list of retailers for both the regular version and the MVS model. For more great gear while you’re here, see our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.