Clash of Clans and Boom Beach studio Supercell is cooking up something new, and it’s happening right under your nose. However, doing battle in the annals of history or on the frontlines isn’t the flavor of the game here. Instead, the developer is pulling up the anchor and encouraging players to sign up for the alpha of a fresh title simply dubbed Boat Game.

What exactly is Boat Game? Is it a new mobile game? It’s a lot of things by the initial look of it. There’s a dash of warfare on the seas, with canons and high-speed maneuvers to master. Another colorful clip showcases a touch of open-world game shenanigans, set across three different realms that players can choose to drop into. Quest markers indicate loot on the map, but you’ll need to dispatch enemies with a funky water pistol-type weapon first. Maybe it’ll have battle royale game beats to it, too.

All of it is interspersed with a myriad of random, unrelated clips for an added measure of confusion. The good news is that you can be part of the first group of players to try out Boat Game, but the alpha’s sign-up form doesn’t disclose much information either.

According to Supercell, the developer expresses “we can only share this game with a limited number of players this time and we would like to bring it to a diverse group of players. So please answer a few questions so that we can know you better. If we unfortunately couldn’t see you in the game this time, we hope to catch up with you again soon.”

Notably, the form lists multiple platforms including portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Like previous Supercell titles, mobile platforms are included, suggesting the potentially free mobile game will launch on iOS and Android too. Beyond that, the studio wishes to know what operating system your mobile currently uses. If you’re curious and want to get in with a chance of playing Boat Games, you can sign up here.

Supercell’s last release was Squad Busters, but it is also working on a new RPG rogue-lite experience inspired by the now-shuttered Clash Heroes, titled Project R.I.S.E.

