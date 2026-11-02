Supernatural Realm codes November 2026

Welcome, mortals, to Ashfall. Here, you can use these Supernatural Realm codes to start your journey into the dark. Will you be a vampire? A werewolf? Or maybe a mage? Either way, you need to fight to survive.

The codes in our guide grant you piles of moon shards to spend, which will help improve your build and your ability to stay alive… or your ability to stay undead, we suppose.

Supernatural Realm codes

Here are the new Supernatural Realm codes:

4KLIKES - 600 moon shards

- 600 moon shards MOONRISE - 100 moon shards

- 100 moon shards ASHFALL - ten moon shards

We've got guides for Roblox codes you can use in all the best Roblox games, whether they're about vampires or not.

How do I redeem Supernatural Realm codes?

To redeem codes in Supernatural Realm, follow these steps:

Launch Supernatural Realm in Roblox

(Optional) Complete the short tutorial

Approach the statue in the spawn area

Copy and paste or type a code into the box, one at a time

Click redeem

Enjoy your free moon shards!

What are Supernatural Realm codes?

The codes above are made for Supernatural Realm by the game's developer of the same name. They generally arrive to celebrate updates and milestones the game reaches, and grant free rewards for you to use in the Roblox game.

Is there a Supernatural Realm Discord?

You can join the official Supernatural Realm Discord server to talk all things vampire with other players. There are channels where you can chat, take part in polls and giveaways, and, of course, find codes.

Expired codes:

7KPPL

SCRESET

3KLIKES

PATIENCE

NEEDFACEMAKER

5KMEMBERS

SUPERNATURAL

REALM

1KLIKES

3KGOATS

Keep this page bookmarked to see Supernatural Realm codes.