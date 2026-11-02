Supernatural Realm codes November 2026

Find the new Supernatural Realm codes below and redeem them in the Roblox game for free moon shards.

Supernatural Realm codes - a custom character wearing a black suit
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Welcome, mortals, to Ashfall. Here, you can use these Supernatural Realm codes to start your journey into the dark. Will you be a vampire? A werewolf? Or maybe a mage? Either way, you need to fight to survive.

The codes in our guide grant you piles of moon shards to spend, which will help improve your build and your ability to stay alive… or your ability to stay undead, we suppose.

Supernatural Realm codes

Here are the new Supernatural Realm codes:

  • 4KLIKES - 600 moon shards
  • MOONRISE - 100 moon shards
  • ASHFALL - ten moon shards

We've got guides for Roblox codes you can use in all the best Roblox games, whether they're about vampires or not.

How to redeem Supernatural Realm codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Supernatural Realm codes?

To redeem codes in Supernatural Realm, follow these steps:

  • Launch Supernatural Realm in Roblox
  • (Optional) Complete the short tutorial
  • Approach the statue in the spawn area
  • Copy and paste or type a code into the box, one at a time
  • Click redeem
  • Enjoy your free moon shards!

What are Supernatural Realm codes?

The codes above are made for Supernatural Realm by the game's developer of the same name. They generally arrive to celebrate updates and milestones the game reaches, and grant free rewards for you to use in the Roblox game.

Is there a Supernatural Realm Discord?

You can join the official Supernatural Realm Discord server to talk all things vampire with other players. There are channels where you can chat, take part in polls and giveaways, and, of course, find codes.

Expired codes:

  • 7KPPL
  • SCRESET
  • 3KLIKES
  • PATIENCE
  • NEEDFACEMAKER
  • 5KMEMBERS
  • SUPERNATURAL
  • REALM
  • 1KLIKES
  • 3KGOATS

Keep this page bookmarked to see Supernatural Realm codes.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.