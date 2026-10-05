Survive a Million Monkeys codes October 2026

Use our Survive a Million Monkeys codes to add some flair to your primate poaching by unlocking new classes or upgrading your existing ones. Sure, the survivor is a great place to start, but if you want to help out a full team of four, someone has to be the medic.

We look for new Survive a Million Monkeys codes all the time, so bookmark this page and check back when you fancy a career change or need the next upgrade for your grenade.

Here are all the new Survive a Million Monkeys codes:

1MVISITS - 10k gems (new!)

- 10k gems (new!) MONKEYS - 1k gems

- 1k gems SURVIVE - 1k gems

All the best Roblox games give out freebies to their players, so head to our list of Roblox codes to find even more.

How do I redeem Survive a Million Monkeys codes?

There are a few steps you need to complete before you can redeem Survive a Million Monkeys codes:

Launch Survive a Million Monkeys in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Codes button in the top right corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit the green tick button

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get a free SMG in Survive a Million Monkeys?

If you don't mind tapping a few extra buttons, you can grab a free SMG and 1k gems in Survive a Million Monkeys. All you have to do is like the game, turn on notifications, and join the Gorilla Warfare Roblox group. Then, find the purple gift box in the lobby and press the big, green tick to claim your rewards!

Is there a Survive a Million Monkeys Discord server?

Yes, there is a Survive a Million Monkeys Discord. The server is pretty bare at the moment, but you can click here to get in on the ground floor, read the latest announcements, and take part in polls.

How do I get more Survive a Million Monkeys codes?

The easiest way to get more Survive a Million Monkeys codes is to bookmark this page and check back soon. The official Discord server doesn't have a codes channel, so finding the rewards can be a little tricky. Luckily, rounding up these codes is literally our job, so leave it to us while you practice your headshots.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Survive a Million Monkeys codes.