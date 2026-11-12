Survive a Psycho codes November 2026

We all know that you need all the help you can get in games like Dead by Daylight and Project Playtime, which is why you're here to grab some Survive a Psycho codes. It doesn't matter whether you're a psycho or civilian; freebies can give you an advantage.

You can get rerolls and cash, both of which can help you get better equipment and buffs. Beyond that, however, it comes down to skill - do you have what it takes to work as a team? Do you have what it takes to be a lone ranger who hunts down your prey? If you don't, you won't win many matches.

Here are all the new Survive a Psycho codes:

PREPARE4UPDATE - three spins

- three spins THANKS4PLAYING - one emote reroll

To see what other Roblox games give out freebies, check out our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Survive a Psycho codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch Survive a Psycho on Roblox

Hit the settings cog

Enter your code in the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Survive a Psycho codes?

When available, these codes typically give you skins, rerolls, and cash, increasing your odds of winning. Updates appear to be when you can expect new codes, though they may also appear for events and milestones, so make sure you bookmark this page to avoid missing anything.

Is there a Survive a Psycho Discord?

If you want to stalk your victims or find teammates to survive the psycho, you should join the game's official Discord server. You can also hear the latest news and updates before those who aren't part of the community.

How do I get more Survive a Psycho codes?

Checking the game's Discord server and social media channels is one of the best ways to find new codes. However, this is time-consuming, so it's better to let us do the hard work and just visit this page when you need anything.

Expired codes:

SORRY4SHUTDOWN

UPDATESPINS

UPDATECASH

EMOTEROLLS

SKINROLL

Now you know all of the new Survive a Psycho codes. Check back again soon for more.