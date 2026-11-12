Survive a Psycho codes November 2026

Redeem these new Survive a Psycho codes to get the free rerolls, spins, and cash you need to win.

Survive a Psychoc codes: a person holding a gun
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

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We all know that you need all the help you can get in games like Dead by Daylight and Project Playtime, which is why you're here to grab some Survive a Psycho codes. It doesn't matter whether you're a psycho or civilian; freebies can give you an advantage.

You can get rerolls and cash, both of which can help you get better equipment and buffs. Beyond that, however, it comes down to skill - do you have what it takes to work as a team? Do you have what it takes to be a lone ranger who hunts down your prey? If you don't, you won't win many matches.

Here are all the new Survive a Psycho codes:

  • PREPARE4UPDATE - three spins
  • THANKS4PLAYING - one emote reroll

To see what other Roblox games give out freebies, check out our Roblox codes page.

Survive a Psycho codes: a small code box in the top right corner with someones head in the center of the screen

How do I redeem Survive a Psycho codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

  • Launch Survive a Psycho on Roblox
  • Hit the settings cog
  • Enter your code in the text box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Survive a Psycho codes?

When available, these codes typically give you skins, rerolls, and cash, increasing your odds of winning. Updates appear to be when you can expect new codes, though they may also appear for events and milestones, so make sure you bookmark this page to avoid missing anything.

Is there a Survive a Psycho Discord?

If you want to stalk your victims or find teammates to survive the psycho, you should join the game's official Discord server. You can also hear the latest news and updates before those who aren't part of the community.

How do I get more Survive a Psycho codes?

Checking the game's Discord server and social media channels is one of the best ways to find new codes. However, this is time-consuming, so it's better to let us do the hard work and just visit this page when you need anything.

Expired codes:

  • SORRY4SHUTDOWN
  • UPDATESPINS
  • UPDATECASH
  • EMOTEROLLS
  • SKINROLL

Now you know all of the new Survive a Psycho codes. Check back again soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.