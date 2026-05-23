Survive Homelander codes May 2026

The Boys may be over on your TV, but the fun continues on Roblox. This is especially true when you have Survive Homelander codes, as not only can you RP battling Homelander, but you can get free assistance with it, too.

Codes offer credits, which you can use to roll for new skins. These are a variety of themes, including The Boys, naturally, as well as Invincible's Omni-Man. Whatever you get, you're sure to look scary.

Here are all the new Survive Homelander codes:

BUGS - 75 credits

HOMELANDER - 75 credits

SUPEBRAWL - 75 credits

You can also grab many other Roblox codes, as all your favorite Roblox games have a code redemption system. It's pretty neat.

How do I redeem my Survive Homelander codes?

Redeeming Survive Homelander codes is much easier than actually, well, surviving Homelander. Yikes. Anyway, for your codes, just follow these steps:

Join the Sushi Deluxe Roblox community

Launch Survive Homelander on Roblox

Click 'codes' at the top of the screen

Hit 'redeem' and find out what you got at the top of the screen

How do I get more Survive Homelander codes?

The short answer is that it might be difficult. The developer doesn't have a consistent drop schedule for codes, so your guess is as good as ours. That being said, it's not all bad news. The burden is not on you to find codes yourself, as we'll happily look for you. In fact, we update this page very regularly with all the latest codes, as well as moving any expired ones to a separate list so that you don't waste valuable fighting time. Just bookmark this page, and you'll be golden.

Is there a Survive Homelander Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to chat about the game with other players and, importantly, the developer. This includes sending them suggestions about the game, reporting bugs, entering official giveaways, and participating in community game nights. You'll even spot a code or two in there.