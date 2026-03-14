Survive the Apocalypse codes March 2026

Base-building games aren't that common on Roblox, so you might be out of practice. That's why we're here with some Survive the Apocalypse codes to prepare you for the onslaught. After all, you wouldn't want to look silly in front of your new lobby-mates, would you?

Codes bring you free emeralds, which are most importantly used to buy and upgrade your class. Classes come with certain bonuses, including higher stats or specific weapons.

Here are all the new Survive the Apocalypse codes:

onemillion - ten emeralds

survivor - 25 emeralds

Survive the Apocalypse is just one of the many Roblox games that offer freebies in the form of Roblox codes, so make sure you're on top of all the codes to redeem.

How do I redeem Survive the Apocalypse codes?

It's super easy to redeem codes in this game, luckily. Simply follow these steps:

Launch Survive the Apocalypse on Roblox

In the main lobby of the game, hit 'emeralds'

Find the code button on the right

Enter your code and hit 'claim'

The game will let you know if you've successfully redeemed rewards

Why aren't my Survive the Apocalypse codes working?

There could be a number of reasons why your codes aren't working. Firstly, check that you've put in the codes exactly as you see them above, with the right capitalization and no accidental space added before or after the text. If everything looks good to you, the code may have expired, but we keep our list fresh for you, so hopefully you won't run into this.

How do I get more Survive the Apocalypse codes?

It's hard to know when you can get your hands on more codes, because the developer doesn't have a consistent drop schedule for them. Instead, if you want to hunt for them, you'll have to check in sporadically with a number of potential sources. That's why we recommend leaving it to us, as we're Roblox experts who stay on top of all the latest codes, including updating you on which codes have expired.

Is there a Survive the Apocalypse Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to chat in voice or text chat with other players, and get updates from the developer about the game. On top of that, you can make your voice heard by participating in polls, asking questions, and reporting bugs. What's not to like?

Expired codes:

release

That's all the Survive the Apocalypse codes there are for now, but if you check back in with us soon, we'll have the latest for you.