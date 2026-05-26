Survive the Backrooms codes May 2026

Redeem these new Survive the Backrooms codes to increase your chances of lasting 99 days and finding your friends.

Survive the Bkacrooms codes: a person stood in front of a yellow wall and a person sat at a desk
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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You find yourself in a yellow maze with seemingly endless hallways and rooms, and you're all alone, with your friends lost elsewhere, but with Survive the Backrooms codes, your chances of making it out alive increase. You need to last 99 days, facing off against the untold horrors that lurk in the backrooms.

Honestly, this game is highly enjoyable to us; we're fascinated by the Backrooms creepypasta and lore, which adds to the game's tense atmosphere. We're not going down without a fight, and that's why we track down as many codes as we can.

Here are all the new Survive the Backrooms codes:

  • SALIMBRADLEY - seven emeralds

Don't forget to check out our Roblox codes page to see what other games have freebies available.

Survive the Backrooms codes: a redemption screen in front of yellow wallpaper

How do I redeem Survive the Backrooms codes?

To redeem Survive the Backrooms codes, you just need to follow these steps:

  • Launch Survive the Backrooms on Roblox
  • Tap the codes button on the left-hand side of the screen
  • Enter your code
  • Hit claim
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Survive the Backrooms codes?

Survive the Backrooms codes are a handy way to get some extra emeralds, which you can use to buy new classes to increase your odds of survival. While there's no clear pattern for fresh codes, most developers release them to celebrate milestones, updates, and events, so it's a good idea to check in with us periodically to ensure you don't miss out on anything.

Is there a Survive the Backrooms Discord?

Yes, there is a Survive the Backrooms Discord that you can join. While it's a good place to learn about the latest news and updates concerning the game, it's also useful for trading notes with other survivors.

How do I get more Survive the Backrooms codes?

As survivors ourselves, we're always looking for new Survive the Backrooms codes, making us a great place to visit if you want freebies. However, if you want to see if you can last without any help, checking the Discord server and the game's social media channels are good ways to find codes.

We check for new codes frequently, so make sure you stop by again soon to avoid missing out on anything.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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