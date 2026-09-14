Survive the Swarm codes September 2026

If fighting through waves of zombies is your thing, then make sure to grab these Survive the Swarm codes and use them for currency in the game. Then, you can spend the money on upgrades, better equipment, and other boosts to help you survive even longer.

Note that there are two games on Roblox, both called Survive the Swarm, that look similar and are both wave-based. If you see bug-shaped enemies, you're in the wrong game, and these codes won't work.

Here are all the new Survive the Swarm codes:

CLASSES - 25 essence and 1.23m coins

- 25 essence and 1.23m coins LAUNCH - 25 essence and 61.65k coins

If you want to keep up with the newest Roblox codes, we have guides packed with options for the best Roblox games, offering cash, boosts, items, buffs, and more.

How do I redeem Survive the Swarm codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Survive the Swarm:

Open up Survive the Swarm codes in Roblox

Hit the store icon on the right-hand side of the screen

Scroll to the bottom

Type a code into the box one at a time

Then, click redeem

Enjoy your free jade!

What are Survive the Swarm codes?

The codes you see above are made by FAKT, the developer. Each code nets you something in the game, be it free essence, coins, or other items. You can only use each code once, and they tend to expire after a while, so make sure to check back soon so you don't miss any new options.

Is there a Survive the Swarm codes Discord?

For those wanting some more information on the game or to talk to other players, you can join the official Survive the Swarm Discord server using this link. Any news about updates or additions to the game goes live here, and you can chat about your progress with like-minded survivors.

Expired:

UPDATE

Check back soon for more Survive the Swarm codes.