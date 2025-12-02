Zombie RNG codes December 2025

If you're eyeing up a new weapon to take into the fray, our Zombie RNG codes are here to help. Fill your pockets with extra scrap to spend on new classes and sidearms as you face the endless hordes with your friends.

We check for new Zombie RNG codes every day, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often. Plus, this game is way more fun with friends, offering extra boosts for buddying up, so send this guide to your crew so that you're all on equal footing.

Here are all the new Zombie RNG codes:

XMAS - 50 blue currency (new!)

- 50 blue currency (new!) LAUNCH - 5k scrap

What are Zombie RNG codes?

Zombie RNG codes are special passwords from the developer, DenisDaily, that give you freebies in-game. These codes usually appear to celebrate game milestones, like Zombie RNG' launch, and tend to award you with extra scrap.

How do I redeem Zombie RNG codes?

Redeeming Zombie RNG codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Zombie RNG in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog in the top left corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Submit

Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Zombie RNG Discord server?

Yes, there is a Zombie RNG Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to hang out in voice chats, report bugs, and share pictures from your games.

How do I get more Zombie RNG codes?

The best way to get more Zombie RNG codes is to bookmark this page and visit it often. We check for new codes daily, so we'll always have the freshest freebies for you to redeem. You can also take a look in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.