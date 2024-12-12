A supposed Switch 2 model has us excited for a bigger and better console

Another week, another leak – this time, an alleged 3D model of the Nintendo Switch 2 console appeared, matching up to other leaks suggesting a larger handheld coming soon.

Remember, this is all rumor and intrigue for now, none of this is confirmed. With that out of the way, let’s see what the alleged new Switch 2 information is. SwitchUp recently posted a video to YouTube showing a supposed mock-up of the Switch 2 console, complete with a case, from accessory brand IVoler.

Recently there have also been accessories popping up for the new console including a screen protector to fit a bigger screen. Interestingly, the console model in SwitchUp’s video shows a screen of similar size to the screen protector, measuring about an inch larger than the current OLED.

Leaks are starting to match up across the board. Back in January, analyst Hiroshi Hayase claimed that the next Nintendo console would have an 8-inch screen. And what does the model in the SwitchUp video have? A screen that looks to be 8-inches. Tin foil hats, people, put them on. There were also tentative leaks about what the Joy-Cons may look like, which also match up to what we see in the SwitchUp video, where the controllers have a smoother design.

There’s also a rumor surrounding some codes already found in Nintendo’s information. As noted by Necrolipe on X, BEE-006 appears in Nintendo’s intellectual property information. Switch cartridges all have the code HAC-008, so this BEE-006 could relate to Switch 2 games.

The BEE code has previously been linked to the Switch 2 when it appeared in a shipping manifest with other, established Nintendo product codes. Now, this may relate to a different piece of tech – even perhaps the recent alarm clock – as there’s no confirmation of it being the new Switch console.

Well, I’m truly down the rabbit hole of vague Switch rumors. In the meantime, you can still get some excellent free games on Switch, and some of the best indie games to play on the platform. Or hop into the best Zelda games for old-time’s sake.