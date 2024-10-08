Practically every gamer has opinions about what they want to see from the Nintendo Switch 2 in terms of hardware and games, but what about the wider gaming experience? Some creative Redditors have made me realize that Nintendo desperately needs to change up its game boxes after seeing their custom Switch game spines.

I strongly believe in videogame preservation, plus I’m a collector at heart, so I love buying physical copies of my favorite games to keep forever. Some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories even focus on displaying your game boxes for all to see, but what’s the point when they all look the same? Reddit user Fun_Breadfruit1906 clearly has the same idea, showing off these incredible custom Switch spines on r/Switch for their collection of Mario and Zelda games, and the community directed them to a whole subreddit dedicated to the practice – r/SwitchSpines.

This community has made custom Switch box spines for tons of games like Undertale, Life is Strange, and Crisis Core, to name a few, enabling thousands of enthusiastic Nintendo fans to spice up their physical game collections with unique and recognizable box art. After browsing the subreddit myself, I’m convinced that this is something we need to see for the Nintendo Switch 2’s library of games.

The Nintendo community is arguably one of the more nostalgia and collection-driven gaming communities around, so making the box art for Nintendo Switch 2 games more interesting than the current red-spined boxes will only encourage more people to buy physical games. Plus, both PlayStation and Xbox have started incorporating custom spines or extended box art into their physical release designs, so Nintendo is once again falling behind the times.

We highly recommend checking out the amazing custom Switch spines over on r/SwitchSpines if you haven’t already. If you want to know what other Switch 2 features we’d like to see, check out our feature all about it.