Sword Art Eternity codes October 2026

Well, isn't this nice for all of you Sword Art Online fans? Sure, you can find other SAO games on Roblox, but their numbers pale in comparison to the likes of One Piece and Dragon Ball. Not only is this a new game all anime lovers are enjoying, but with Sword Art Eternity codes you can get the boosts you need to get as strong as possible.

We love that Sword Art Eternity is an MMORPG; it means we have so much to do as we explore a vast world inspired by SAO. Better still, as gluttons for punishment, we get a big kick out of the permanent death mode - have you tried it yet?

Here are all the new Sword Art Eternity codes:

1000PLAYERS - one-hour boost for luck, XP, and col

- one-hour boost for luck, XP, and col FLOOR2STORY - one-hour boost for luck and col

To get more freebies, check out our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Sword Art Eternity codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch Sword Art Eternity on Roblox

Tap codes and rewards

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Sword Art Eternity codes?

These codes are a great way to get extra boosts that give you more luck and XP, both of which can help you grow stronger. Milestones appear to be when the developer releases new ones, making it a good idea to bookmark this page and check in periodically to ensure you know when the next freebie drops.

Is there a Sword Art Eternity Discord?

While not for this game specifically, the dev has a Discord server you can join. Here, you can learn about the latest news surrounding all of MOTE's games, including Sword Art Eternity. You can also meet other players who likely enjoy the same anime as you, and we nerds need all the pals we can get for gushing over chapters and episodes.

How do I get more Sword Art Eternity codes?

The best way to get new codes is to check in with us, as we often brave the trenches of the game's Discord and social media channels to put all available freebies here in one place. However, if you want to do all the hard work yourself, we won't stop you.

That's all of the new Sword Art Eternity codes for now. Check back soon for more.