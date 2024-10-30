Sword Clashers Simulator codes November 2024

Our Sword Clashers Simulator codes are the perfect tool for growing your strength and expanding your pet collection in this awesome Roblox fighting game. Unlock free gems, wheel spins, OP passives, and more without spending all day grinding by reading the rest of our guide.

Here are all the new Sword Clashers Simulator codes:

Release – 50 gems and a shiny treat (new!)

Timber – 50 gems and a timber axe sword (new!)

Halloween – two pumpkin eggs (new!)

howdy – one passive crate and 50 gems (new!)

upsidedown – 50 gems and one super magnet III (new!)

indagrass – 50 gems and two passive crates (new!)

spike – 50 gems and one rocket IV (new!)

lookup – 50 gems and two wheel spins (new!)

silo – 50 gems and one shiny treat (new!)

molten – 50 gems and ten aura tickets (new!)

supportbeam – 50 gems and one shiny treat (new!)

doofus – 50 gems and one legendary power crate (new!)

What are Sword Clashers Simulator codes?

Sword Clashers Simulator’s developer, TBlox Studios, gives out codes on social media and in its Discord server to reward you with freebies. The majority of the codes give you some extra gems and other powerful items like passive abilities and wheel spins. You can find these codes by progressing through the various worlds in-game, but we’ve listed them all for you here so you can get them without doing any of the hard work.

How do I redeem Sword Clashers Simulator codes?

Redeeming Sword Clashers Simulator codes is easy. All you have to do is:

Open Sword Clashers Simulator in Roblox

Tap the cog icon in the bottom right corner

Press Redeem

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and tap the green Redeem button below

Enjoy your freebies!

