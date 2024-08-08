After just one week, the Sword of Convallaria downloads total is already at five million, one week after launch, indicating a strong start for the game, though the installs aren’t purely from mobile players as the game is also available on PC. Regardless, it’s not uncommon for developers to want to celebrate such milestones, and XD is no different, as it’s gearing up to host an in-game event.

Between August 9 and August 18, you don’t just have to rely on those trusty Sword of Convallaria codes to get some freebies, as the celebratory event is a special login rewards one, meaning that if you log in for a total of seven days while the event is running you secure yourself ten secret fates, a crucial currency that allows you to summon different characters – it’s a good idea to check our Swords of Convallaria tier list to see which ones are worth spending your reward on.

Sword of Convallaria came out on August 1, looking to become one of the best mobile RPGs you can play. It’s fair to say that it’s an enjoyable experience for those who enjoy strategy games, as it features a grid-based combat system that encourages you to use a bit of tactical thinking to come out on top.

It also leans heavily into its RPG elements, offering more than 120 hours of gameplay with branching paths that change depending on the choices you make. To go alongside the combat and story is stunning pixelated graphics and a soundtrack designed by industry veteran Hitoshi Sakimoto, the composer behind the music in Valkyria Chronicles and Final Fantasy Tactics.

We have to admit, Sword of Convallaria hitting such an impressive milestone after just a week has us keen to see what it achieves in a month or a year. Considering how long the game is, you might want to take some breaks, so give our list of the best mobile games a read, it has suggestions from a variety of genres.