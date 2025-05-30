As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Infinity Nikke meets Dynasty Warriors in this new NetEase MMORPG

We don’t have a Sword of Justice release date yet, but pre-registration is already open, inviting you to 12th-century China in this MMORPG.

Sword of Justice guide: a woman in a white robe hiding her face with her hat in front of water and a blossom tree
MMORPGs are either fun or boring. There's honestly no in-between for me; it's all or nothing. Well, NetEase Games and ZhuRong Studio are ready to bring their open-world multiplayer social RPG Sword of Justice to a worldwide audience following a stellar launch in China, where it amassed 40 million players in the first month alone.

Visually, the game looks stunning, and I can't help but think of Infinity Nikki and Dynasty Warriors when I look at it. However, Sword of Justice certainly looks to cement itself as one of the go-to action games for mobile and PC players. It's certainly going to be an experience to try out the combat in this MMORPG, with the devs promising a 'cinematic-quality' experience.

For those of you who care more about the social aspects than the fighting, it'll please you to know that Sword of Justice features comprehensive social mechanics, even allowing you to embark on the path of love with romantic bonds – who needs dating games? Plus, you can join guilds, form brotherhoods, discover mentorship, and more.

Even solo players are more than welcome to join an adventure that breathes new life into 12th-century China (the Northern Song Dynasty, to be precise), as you don't have to rely on other players, with the game offering you NPC companions. Whether you're alone or with friends, you'll always be able to appreciate the views that the landscape and environment offer you.

YouTube Thumbnail

Just remember that Sword of Justice is still an RPG; as such, you need to be careful about what actions you take and decisions you make, as they can shape the characters around you.

One thing about this game that certainly piques my interest is that you can't pay-to-win here, as the game doesn't feature those mechanics, instead encouraging you to play and earn your resources. Some of the best mobile games could learn a thing or two from this because, personally speaking, I'm not a fan of playing something that's pay-to-win. It takes the enjoyment away.

While we don't have the Sword of Justice release date just yet, you can pre-register for the game, so make sure you visit the official website. If you need some help killing time, check out our lists of the best Switch games and Steam Deck games for some handheld action.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.