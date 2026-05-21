Sword x Staff codes May 2026

It's not always a smooth ride to explore and rid the isles of beasts, but with Sword x Staff codes, we're pretty sure you'll manage just fine. This strategy RPG is challenging but fun, especially given its social element and the chance to pull for rare skills in its gacha system, but we know you need that extra dopamine, so that's why we're here with freebies.

Codes will help you with just about anything. Whether it's pet food, leveling up materials like battle essence, Dawnium, or stamina, you'll have no problem questing once you have these freebies in your pocket.

Here are all the new Sword x Staff codes:

ZJ999 - two jelly bean pals, three honeyed roast, and 50 green riceballs

ZJ888 - two legendary auroral badges, ten epic auroral badges, and 20 rare auroral badges

ZJ777 - 200 dawnium and two stellatie

SS000 - 100 stone, 300 raw ore, 300 chrono sand, and 1k battle essence

SS888 - 100 abundance leaf, a destiny fruit, and 25 stamina

SS777 - three golden leaf, five iris, and five sunflower

SS999 - three brown eggs, five basic treats, and two bond trinkets

Make sure you check out our Sword x Staff tier list, too, so that you can select the right class and conquer your enemies.

How do I redeem my Sword x Staff codes?

It's pretty easy to redeem Sword x Staff codes, but you do have to know where to look. Luckily, we've got you covered, so just follow these steps:

Launch Sword x Staff on your mobile device

Hit the box icon in the bottom-right of the screen

Head to 'user center' and click 'gift code' at the bottom of that menu

Enter your code and hit 'OK'

Check your mailbox for rewards by clicking on the owl near your house

How do I get more Sword x Staff codes?

It's not super easy to get more Sword x Staff codes, as the developer doesn't have a consistent drop schedule for them. One way you can look for more is by combing the game's Facebook page or Discord, but we also suggest just bookmarking this page and returning to us. We can do the hard work for you, as we regularly check for codes and update this page when we find new ones.

Is there a Sword x Staff Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here. In it, you can chat with other players in a variety of languages, share memes, report bugs, and make suggestions to the developer. You can also get all the news about the game straight from the source, making sure you're the first to know about any updates.