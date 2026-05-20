Sword x Staff tier list May 2026

This quirky PvE idle fighting game is good vibes, but it requires a surprising amount of strategy. Consequently, we've provided you with a Sword x Staff tier list, as you'll need to know which classes to avoid if you're going to be navigating the lands around you with ease.

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Free-to-play Sword x Staff tier list

The tier list below is designed to help free-to-play players figure out which classes are best for them. At the moment, besides the two starter classes of Mage and Warrior, there are four classes to choose from - but we know from looking at the class tree that the developer will add more, so we'll update this list when those become available. Though this is a meta list, make sure you play to your strengths and choose a class you feel fits your playstyle.

Tier Class S Duelist A Knight B Sorcerer C Mage, Warrior, Sage

Paid Sword x Staff tier list

Things look a little different when you make in-app purchases, as there are some classes that benefit from heavy investment into specific gear and prayers that are quite difficult to obtain. As ever, you should still prioritize classes that you feel comfortable playing with, even if they're slightly less strong.

Tier Class S Sage A Sorcerer, Duelist B Knight C Mage, Warrior

How do I change my Sword x Staff class?

If you decide your class isn't for you anymore, and you want to try a new one, there's a transfer system that unlocks at level 100, so you can actually change at will. The transfer system in Sword x Staff is even designed so that you won't lose any of your progress when you switch over. You can change your class in your character menu, where you also pick and level up your skills.