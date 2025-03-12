Grab a Steam key for this underrated co-op roguelike game

This week, we’re giving away two free Steam keys for a roguelike co-op game called Sworn, featuring an excellent art style and Arthurian lore. Scroll down to find out more about the game and then enter your giveaway to be in with a chance of getting a free code.

Sworn brings you against the Knights of the Round Table either alone or in co-op with up to four players. Set in Avalon, Sworn sees you – a Soulforged Knight – set out on the quest to save Camelot from the shadowy reign of a corrupted King Arthur. Use your characters’ strengths to become worthy knights, and then face Arthur himself and take him down.

Windwalk Games and Team17 pack plenty of Arthurian characters into this game, including Merlin, Oberon, and Titania, Queen of the Fae. You can swear fealty to them and mix a myriad of blessings to help you in combat. As a roguelite game, no two rounds of Sworn will be the same. Choose different blessings, characters, and weapons to change it up and find new ways to help Camelot.

We especially love the art style of Sworn, which takes inspiration from Mike Mignola’s style as seen on Hellboy, Batman, and across Dark Horse Comics series. The clean, comic-y style helps bring the gritty characters to life as you swing your sword at them.

Sworn is currently in early access, with the promise of big content updates before the full release. The full launch is expected around summer 2025, so there’s not long to wait. Each update brings in changes based on community feedback, along with more ways to expand the combat options.

