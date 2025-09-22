You may have played Hades 2 last year, but the time is almost here for the game's full launch. The long-awaited roguelite sequel from Supergiant Games isn't one to miss, but me? Well, I'm personally looking forward to Windwalk Games' Sworn, a similar experience deeply steeped in Arthurian lore. With plans to release on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC, the developer is giving players more time to get stuck in.

Sworn continues to be a new Switch game I'm eager to play. While it's enjoyed plenty of popularity on Steam Deck and other handheld PCs in early access, the full 1.0 release of Sworn is what I'm eager to explore. If you haven't heard of it before, you're essentially saving Camelot from King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, after they're corrupted by dark forces. It isn't unlike Hades 2's approach to Greek myth, but there's something about Arthurian lore that scratches my brain the right way.

In a recent post on social media, Windwalk Games confirms that Sworn's launch date is moving up from Thursday, September 25, 2025, to Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Yes, you can start playing it in less than 24 hours, depending on where you are in the world.

Windwalk Games isn't saying directly it's because of Hades 2, but considering how similar the games are, I reckon it's fair to say that a strategic decision is clearly underway. I'm still reeling from all the games that dealt with the sudden arrival of Hollow Knight: Silksong, so I certainly don't envy being in that position.

Regardless, Sworn looks like a solid roguelite game that stands on its own two feet. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is coming slightly later, according to the studio, but players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can dive in tomorrow. If you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you won't need to buy a copy. So what's actually new in the 1.0 version?

Windwalk Games says that you can expect "all Fae Lords and NPCs [to] have new dialogue with English voice acting", alongside new blessings for weapons, spells, and general balance fixes for combat. If you reckon you're skilled enough, the developer also adds that King Arthur "is getting a whole lot harder when playing at higher difficulty levels."

You can bring up to three friends with you, too, and I know I'll rely on my buddies to carry me to the end. Will you be picking Sworn up? Or are you waiting for the Hades 2 release date?