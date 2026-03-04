The Tacticool x PAYDAY collaboration "is a full heist takeover, not just a skin drop"

If there's one thing I love about mobile games, it's the collaborations, especially when it concerns a huge IP. Well, tactical shooter fans are in for a treat, as Tacticool welcomes PAYDAY in a limited-time event dubbed Robbery Rush. Yeah, the name alone has me excited for what's to come, with the collab running from today, March 4, until March 25, giving you plenty of time to get in on the action.

Of course, as is the case anytime we see a partnership like this, we have some questions about what to expect. Luckily for us at Pocket Tactics, MY.GAMES' CBDO Dmitry Byshonkov and Starbreeze's chief growth officer Matt Dixon were happy to answer our questions, diving into what content is coming as part of the collaboration, including a new operator, avatars, and cosmetics. We also discussed what makes Tacticool and PAYDAY the perfect pairing, how the partnership came about, and whether any ideas didn't make the cut.

One of the more interesting aspects of the Robbery Rush event is the introduction of the mask system, with every player being able to select a different mask at the start of matches, each offering different perks that can have quite the impact on how you play.

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to lock and load as you read up on what's sure to be an exciting collab for shooter fans.

Pocket Tactics: First of all, what can we expect from the Tacticool × PAYDAY crossover in terms of content?

Dmitry Byshonkov: The crossover brings back the Robbery Rush event with a special Bank Robbery mode, where the iconic PAYDAY heisters arrive with their signature style. During the planning phase, players will choose a mask that defines their skills and provides team-wide effects, adding a meaningful tactical layer before the action even begins. In addition, the iconic Wolf joins the outlaw faction as a playable heister. He is equipped with the Jammer superweapon, which can counter explosives, devices, and even enemy superweapons, making him both a formidable damage dealer and a serious threat on the battlefield.

Matt Dixon: This is a full heist takeover, not just a skin drop. Wolf arrives as a playable Operator built for aggressive area control, which fits naturally into Tacticool's fast, high-pressure combat. We worked closely with the team at MY.GAMES to bring the Secure Capital Bank feel into Bank Robbery mode in a way that feels PAYDAY while still embracing the chaos and speed that define Tacticool. The mask system is probably the most important addition.

In PAYDAY, masks are identity. Here, they also shape gameplay, with perks that influence how you approach each match. That mattered to us. If PAYDAY was going to show up, it needed to live in the mechanics, not just in the visuals. Alongside that, there is a dedicated Event Pass, themed cosmetics, and community rewards. The ambition was simple. Make it feel authentic to PAYDAY and native to Tacticool at the same time.

We see a lot of IP collaborations these days; what, in your opinion, makes Tacticool × PAYDAY stand out from the crowd?

DB: Both Tacticool and PAYDAY are fundamentally about tight squad coordination and high-stakes missions. The collaboration works because the core gameplay philosophies align: short, intense engagements, clear team roles, and that feeling of perfectly executed mayhem. We didn't have to bend Tacticool to fit PAYDAY - the fit was already there.

Second, we focused on mechanics rather than just cosmetics. The crossover brings recognizable characters, a strong visual identity, and thematic tension, but also gameplay elements that reinforce the heist fantasy. And finally, tone. Both communities appreciate tactical depth with a bit of irreverence. The collaboration respects PAYDAY's legacy while translating it into Tacticool's fast, top-down format in an authentic, rather than purely nostalgic, way. In short, it stands out because it feels natural, mechanically grounded, and true to both audiences.

MD: Historically, PAYDAY has partnered primarily across PC and console ecosystems. This is different. This is about thoughtfully stepping into mobile with a partner that understands tactical shooters and shares overlapping player motivations. Tacticool's audience values high pressure, squad-based combat, and controlled chaos. That is very close to the DNA of PAYDAY. What makes this stand out is that it is not just exposure; it is audience expansion.

We are bringing the PAYDAY fantasy to players who may not traditionally sit in the PC or console space, but who are motivated by the same competitive intensity and team coordination. Importantly, it feels native. When that foundation is there, a crossover feels like an extension of the universe rather than a marketing beat.

What gameplay elements from Tacticool and PAYDAY make them ideal for a Crossover?

DB: Both games reward tight team coordination over individual heroics. In Tacticool, positioning, crossfire angles, and synchronized pushes decide fights. In PAYDAY, timing drills, managing hostages, and covering objectives determine whether a heist collapses or succeeds. That shared emphasis on teamwork translates naturally.

Whether it's securing a bag in PAYDAY or contesting a dynamic objective in Tacticool, both games build tension around task completion under fire. The "hold your ground while everything goes wrong" energy feels shared.

MD: At their core, both games are built around coordinated squad play under pressure. PAYDAY is about planning, execution, and adapting when things inevitably escalate. We simplify it to: GET IN, GET LOOT, GET THE FUCK OUT.

Tacticool thrives on fast decision-making, spatial control, and high-intensity firefights in contained environments. In both cases, teamwork and positioning matter just as much as those individual hero moments. There is also a shared rhythm. You prepare, you engage, the situation escalates, and then it becomes about control and survival. That tempo translates well between the two games, even though one is traditionally cooperative PvE and the other leans into PvP.

From a design perspective, the crossover works because we are not forcing incompatible systems together. We are connecting around shared mechanics such as loadouts, role identity, environmental pressure, and tactical chaos. When those fundamentals align, integration feels natural rather than manufactured.

Given that both Tacticool and PAYDAY have committed player communities, was it a challenge to come up with content that feels authentic to both IPs?

DB: PAYDAY is built around longer, escalating heists with planning phases and narrative buildup. Tacticool delivers short, high-intensity matches designed for mobile sessions. Translating the "heist fantasy" into a faster, top-down PvP environment required distilling what makes PAYDAY feel like PAYDAY - masks, pressure spikes, last-second recoveries, coordinated pushes - without copying systems that don't belong in Tacticool. Tacticool leans into fast, explosive tactical action. We had to ensure the collaboration respected PAYDAY's identity without slowing down Tacticool's pacing or compromising readability and balance.

MD: It is always a responsibility when you are working with established communities. Both games have players who care deeply about tone, balance, and identity. You cannot treat that lightly. The key was not trying to transplant PAYDAY wholesale into Tacticool. Instead, we focused on shared DNA and adapted from there. Wolf was designed to feel true to PAYDAY's character archetypes, but tuned to Tacticool's pacing and PvP balance. The same applies to the mask system. It carries the identity of PAYDAY, but it works inside Tacticool's structure.

Which PAYDAY character do you think would feel most at home in the world of Tacticool? And vice versa?

DB: Since we're bringing Wolf into Tacticool as part of the collaboration, he's actually the most natural fit. Wolf's personality and background align extremely well with Tacticool's fast, ability-driven, gadget-heavy combat. He doesn't just shoot - he improvises, adapts, and escalates. That mentality fits perfectly into tight PvP arenas where positioning and timing matter more than raw firepower. For the reverse direction, the strongest candidate would be Miro.

Miro's ability to see through smoke instantly makes him valuable in a heist scenario. In PAYDAY, smoke is often used for repositioning, revives, or holding choke points. A specialist who can maintain full visual control inside visual denial tools shifts the tactical balance dramatically - especially during loud assaults.

MD: Well, we have already thrown Wolf into the mix, so that probably answers the first half of the question. Wolf just makes sense. He has that aggressive, slightly chaotic energy that feels very comfortable inside Tacticool's pace. He is not the type to sit back and wait for the

perfect stealth moment. He pushes, he pressures, and occasionally, he probably enjoys the chaos a little too much. That fits.

If we flipped it, I think a high mobility Tacticool Operator would have a great time in a loud PAYDAY heist. The kind of character who thrives when the plan goes wrong. Because let's be honest, in PAYDAY, the plan usually goes wrong at some point. When it does, you need someone who can move fast, control angles, and keep the situation from completely falling apart.

Can you tell us anything about how this crossover came to be, or ideas from the planning stage that didn't come to fruition?

MD: For me, it actually goes back ten years. I saw the original investor pitch for Tacticool before it even launched, so I had been following the game from the very beginning. I always liked how focused it was. It knew exactly what it wanted to be. When we reconnected more recently, the alignment was clear. Both teams care about tight, high-pressure squad gameplay, and both communities respond to that intensity.

The real spark came when MY.GAMES shared their plans around a bank heist-themed event inside Tacticool. At that point, it almost felt obvious. If you are doing a bank robbery event and we live and breathe heists, there is a very natural overlap. From there, it became about integration. Not how much we could add, but which assets and mechanics would make it feel authentic rather than forced. We focused on the elements that carry PAYDAY's identity, like Wolf and the mask system.

DB: I can only add to Matt's words that the collaboration was a natural fit on every level - concept and conditions alike. We were already familiar with each other's games and shared the same vision of how to make the experience exciting for players. Everything else was just technical details. I hope the Starbreeze team enjoyed working with us as much as we enjoyed working with them!

(For Dmitry) With Tacticool now in its seventh year and with over ten million downloads, how does the development team keep things fresh to engage returning players while still being welcoming for newcomers?

DB: The key is evolving the game without losing its core. We regularly introduce new Operators, limited-time modes, and collaborations like PAYDAY that add fresh tactical options while staying true to Tacticool's fast, team-based gameplay. For returning players, these updates create new strategic depth and reasons to come back. For newcomers, we've improved onboarding and early progression so they can quickly understand the fundamentals and start enjoying the action. Our goal is simple: keep the experience fresh and rewarding while remaining accessible to anyone stepping into Tacticool for the first time.

(For Matt) Crossovers have been a massive part of PAYDAY history, from Rainbow Six to Goat Simulator and beyond. Why do you think the IP works so well crossing over with others?

MD: It starts with the fantasy. Heisting is universally compelling. You see it in films, on TV, and in books. There is something timeless about a crew coming together to take on impossible odds. We all love the underdog story. We love the tension of a plan coming together and the chaos when it falls apart. PAYDAY taps directly into that. Over the years, more than 50 million players have stepped into that fantasy with us. That kind of scale does not happen unless there is a deep emotional connection.

The fanbase in this genre is incredibly passionate and loyal. Today, we see ourselves as caretakers of that IP. Our responsibility is to protect what makes PAYDAY special while also helping it reach new audiences. Collaborations are a powerful way to do that. They allow players to live out the PAYDAY fantasy inside other games and entertainment products they already love, while also introducing entirely new players to the Universe.

Outside of this crossover, can you give us any idea what to expect from both Tacticool and PAYDAY in 2026?

DB: Tacticool will continue to expand in 2026 with new content, live events, and collaborations designed to keep the experience fresh for our players. We're constantly exploring new ideas and ways to evolve the game while staying true to its tactical core.

There's more to come, stay tuned!

MD: You'll just have to wait and see!

We can't thank Dimitry and Matt enough for their time. Now, if you'll excuse us, we need to dive into Robbery Rush.